Police apologise after threatening to arrest 'openly Jewish' man at a march - then say sorry again amid backlash

19 April 2024, 22:45

Shocking moment Met police officer threatens to arrest man for being 'quite openly Jewish' at pro-Palestine march

By Emma Soteriou

Police have apologised after threatening to arrest an "openly Jewish" man at a pro-Palestine march - and then said sorry again after they were accused of "victim blaming" in their response.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gideon Falter was wearing a kippah on his head and trying to cross a road in the Aldwych area of London when he was stopped by police.

A video shared by Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) from the march last weekend showed him saying to the officer: "I don't want to stay here, I want to leave."

The officer responded: "In that case sir, when the crowd is gone I will happily escort you out."

Mr Falter then attempted to walk across the road before being blocked.

Read more: Ten arrests after pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups clash in London

Read more: Shocking moment Met Police officer says ‘swastikas need to be looked at in context’ at pro-Palestine march in London

"I don't want anybody antagonising anybody... and at the moment sir, you are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march," one officer said.

"I am not accusing you of anything but I am worried about the reaction to your presence."

He later added: "There's a unit of people here now. You will be escorted out of this area so you can go about your business, go where you want freely or if you choose to remain here because you are causing a breach of peace, with all these other people, you will be arrested.

"Your presence here is antagonising a large group of people that we can't deal with all of them if they attack you... because your presence is antagonising them."

Responding to the clip, the Met issued a statement apologising on Friday afternoon.

However, the force also accused counter-protesters of being "provocative" by filming themselves as they visit areas where marches are taking place.

The remarks sparked further fury, with the CAA accusing the Met of "abject victim blaming", leading to the statement being removed.

The Met went on to retract its original statement before releasing another apology for causing further offence and adding: "Being Jewish is not a provocation."

The original clip from the CAA also showed an interaction with another officer, who said: "I am trying to make sure you are safe and that no one attacks you or your group or anyone else, that's all."

Mr Falter responded saying: "I'd like that too but your sergeant here has told me that because I'm Jewish, it's antagonistic to the crowd and it's dangerous for me."

"I'm not saying that," the second officer said.

"But he's just said that," Mr Falter said. "Do you have any idea what it's like being a Jew in London at the moment?"

Read more: Woman claims complaint about swastika in Star of David was dropped by police 'because she isn't Jewish'

Read more: NHS staff 'reminded of dress code policy' after claims 'visibly Jewish' boy was mistreated at hospital

He continued: "Let me tell you, this goes on every Saturday, you probably know it, your colleagues know it. You guys are on the front line. The route changes every single week, you never have any idea where it's going to be. 

"Because you're Jewish in London, you now have to cross these huge groups of people. It's intimidating enough and now look at the number of police that are around her... I'm just a Jew in London trying to cross the road.

"I've been told repeatedly by the Met that these are completely safe for Jews, that I should have nothing to worry about and yet here I find myself in this bubble.

"This guy has just been shouting at me and shoving me because I want to cross the road."

Speaking about his experience later on, Mr Falter said he sympathised with frontline officers who are put in "impossible positions" every week.

Jocelin Weiss calls for 'anti-bias training' in the Met

It comes after officers were previously filmed telling a Jewish woman that swastikas shown in a pro-Palestine march needed to be "taken in context".

Jocelin Weiss told police that she saw the Nazi symbol being displayed on banners during a march through London.

She was told that displaying a swastika was "not necessarily anti-Semitic" nor "a disruption of public order". The furious activist asked the police officer in what context a swastika could not be seen as anti-Semitic.

One officer replied: "I didn't say it was or it wasn't."

A Met Police Chief Inspector then interrupted and said: "A swastika on its own, I don't think is..."

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Weiss said she believed there was a lapse in education and training in the Met police.

She said the pro-Palestine marches were "out of control", adding that "you don't need to be a master of semiotics" to know the meaning of the swastika.

The American documentary maker told Nick: "I think it's a lack of literacy. I wasn't educated in British schools, I live here now, I really do love London, but I don't know what education there is in regards to literacy on this issue.

"Clearly there is a gap. There needs to be anti-bias training programmes in regards to anti-Semitism with the Met.

"There is clearly a lapse in communication and a lapse in this training - whether that comes from the Community Security Trust (CST) I'm not sure but there needs to be a training in this regard because there's a lack of education."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner are said to be in talks for a documentary

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner 'in talks to make fly-on-the-wall documentary' following 'inappropriate behaviour' row
Donald Trump in court

Full jury of 12 and six alternatives selected in Donald Trump hush money trial

Trump Hush Money

Police to review security at Trump courthouse after man sets himself on fire

Donald Trump

Trump’s hush money case to go ahead after judge rejects latest bid to delay

Mark Menzies

Police reviewing claims Tory MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds to 'pay off bad people'

Trump Hush Money

Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Trump courthouse

Paramedics attended to a person who lit themselves on fire near Manhattan Criminal Court

Horror as man sets himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York

Jonathan Hogg was attacked by the xl bully (stock image) in Leigh.

Father, 37, mauled to death by XL Bully had 'worst injuries doctor had seen' from 15-minute attack

Iran Mideast Tensions

Israel and Iran play down apparent Israeli air strike near nuclear site

France Iran

Police in Paris detain man wearing fake explosives vest at Iranian consulate

Pakistan Suicide Attack

Japanese workers narrowly escape suicide bombing in Pakistan

Exclusive
An Iranian journalist has said working in the UK is a huge risk.

London is our warzone: Iranian journalist says working in UK is huge risk as ex-minister suggests cutting ties with country
India Election Narendra Modi

India starts voting as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister

Murder inquiry launched after a woman's body found at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Surrey

Murder probe launched after woman in her 50s is found dead in luxury five-star hotel

Police officers patrol

No weapons found after police detain man at Iranian consulate in Paris

Congress Ukraine Israel

Ukraine and Israel aid back on track as US House pushes towards weekend votes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leonid Volkov

Two suspects held in Poland after attack on Navalny ally in Lithuania

Fiona Beal admitted manslaughter on Friday.

Primary school teacher admits manslaughter of partner whose body was found tied-up and buried in garden
Patsy Stevenson has slammed how Surrey Police's have responded to threats of revenge porn from a man she knew

Women's rights campaigner Patsy Stevenson slams police response after being threatened with revenge porn
Gabriel Marinoaica has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea off Bournemouth beach

Tourist jailed for dragging 15-year-old girl into the sea off packed Bournemouth beach and raping her
Denmark Fire

Firefighters tackle scaffolding dangling outside fire-ravaged Danish landmark

Ruben Vardanyan

Ex-Russian tycoon who led separatist region launches hunger strike in Azerbaijan

Rain in Dubai

Three dead amid heavy flooding after record rain in UAE

Scenes in Iran

Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near air base and nuclear site

French police

Man detained after police operation at Iranian consulate in Paris

A group of Brits consumed the plane's entire booze supply in just 25 minutes

Brit passengers on four-hour flight to Turkey drink entire plane dry in 25 minutes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit