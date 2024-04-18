Australian bishop breaks silence as he 'forgives' alleged attacker following brutal stabbing

Sydney church stabbing: Australian bishop forgives alleged attacker. Picture: Screenshot / Christ The Good Shepherd Church Handout

By Danielle De Wolfe

A bishop who was stabbed at a Sydney church on Monday says he is "forgives" his alleged attacker following the brutual attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has said he is "recovering quickly" following the attack, which was live-streamed on the church's online feed during mass, just after 7pm on Monday evening.

In a newly released audio message, the religious leader called on the community to remain calm in the wake of the stabbing.

The attack took place on Monday night during mass at the Assyrian Orthodox Church, located around 35km south-west of Sydney's city centre.

It comes as Australia experienced two major knife attacks within a three day period - the first in a busy shopping centre near Bondi beach, the second during the bishop's mass.

The shopping centre attack killed six people when a knifeman began attacking members of the public in an incident with shocked residents in Sydney.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has said he is "recovering quickly" following the attack, which was live-streamed on the church's online feed. Picture: Social media

A 16-year-old boy - who was also injured and taken to hospital following the attack, has since been arrested but is yet to be charged with any offences.

"I am doing fine, recovering very quickly ... there is no need to be worried or concerned," Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel said in an audio message, the first since the attack.

"I forgive whoever has done this act ... I will always pray for you and whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well," he added in the social media post.

The Assyrian church bishop, who leads services at Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney, has a large online following.

Read more: Dozens arrested as police infiltrate UK-founded cyber network after 500k tricked into handing over card details

Read more: Prince Harry cuts ties with UK as he makes surprise change to official documents

A popular figure - particularly among younger religious followers on social media, the bishop regularly uses TikTok to reach out to his audience.

Bishop Emmanuel has previously spoken out against homosexuality, COVID vaccinations and Islam in his sermons.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has said he is "recovering quickly" following the attack, which was live-streamed on the church's online feed. Picture: Church handout

Police now say the attack, which injured four people, was motivated by suspected religious extremism.

The Bishop added in the social media message: "And I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well in Jesus's mighty name."

Adding he was "doing fine", the religious leader "there is no need to be worried or concerned" following the attack and rioters who showed up outside the church earlier this week.

New South Wales Police had previously noted the leader was "lucky to be alive" following the stabbing.