Murder investigation launched after man, 30, dies in suspected road rage incident - as 18-year-old arrested

The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Jasmine Moody

A murder investigation has been launched after a driver died in an ‘altercation’ at a set of traffic lights in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after the death of the 30-year-old motorist in Didsbury, Manchester shortly before 1.40am on Tuesday.

The men were travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway, south Manchester before the incident, police said.

An "altercation" broke out at the traffic light, before the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle.

Police arrived shortly after 1.40am to the scene at the junction of Parrs Wood Lane and Queensway.

A silver Mercedes was pictured at the scene with a smashed front passenger window.

Read more: Ex-Manchester City footballer jailed after getting caught hiding drugs in his underwear

Read more: Body of woman, 23, found at Skegness nature reserve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

The victim was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries. His family have been notified and they are being supported by police.

Road closures are in place on Kingsway in both directions whilst police carry out their investigation.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson of Greater Manchester Police said: "We understand that an incident of such seriousness like this will cause shock to the local community and further afield, and I want to provide reassurance that an investigation has been launched to understand what has happened fully and identify all those responsible swiftly.

A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

"Whilst the motive for this murder is not clear at this stage, we do believe the incident to be isolated.

"I appreciate the road closures in place are impactful on people’s travel, particularly for those going to and from work or school on this route, but would ask the public for their patience and understanding as the closures are required to allow for extensive enquiries to take place safely.

"I'd like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far and our thoughts as a force are with the victim’s family who have been woken up to such tragic news this morning. They are being supported and have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with what has happened.

"You may notice an increased visible presence in the area, and officers are there to listen to any concerns and assist people making travel journeys, particularly those travelling by the Bee Network at the East Didsbury tram stop.

"I’d like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far and our thoughts as a force are with the victim’s family who have been woken up to such tragic news this morning. They are being supported and have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with what has happened."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be submitted online by clicking here.