The 1975 cancel Indonesia and Taiwan shows after LGBT controversy

23 July 2023, 11:19

Healy kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald onstage, prompting an "immediate cancellation directive" from the Malaysian government
Healy kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald onstage, prompting an "immediate cancellation directive" from the Malaysian government. Picture: TikTok

By Emma Soteriou

The 1975 have cancelled two tour dates in Asia after a Malaysian music festival was axed over pro-LGBT+ comments made by the band's frontman Matty Healy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The English pop-rock group announced that performances at the We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday and at the Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan on Tuesday will not go ahead before their American tour kicks off next month.

It comes after The Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur was handed an "immediate cancellation directive" by the Malaysian government.

Healy's band has also been banned from performing in Malaysia in future.

The festival said in a statement after Healy's speech and kiss on Friday night: “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival (GVF2023), planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matt Healy from the band The 1975.”

"The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws."

Read more: 'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's daughter 'claims credit for father's charity award' amid ongoing backlash over pool complex

The pair held together for a long kiss as the crowd cheered
The pair held together for a long kiss as the crowd cheered. Picture: TikTok

It added: “We sincerely apologise to all of our ticket holders, vendors, sponsors and partners.”

Healy had said the band would "pull out" of their show in protest over the country's government "telling us who we can have sex with".

He added: “Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f****** furious and that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government because you are young people.

"And I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Healy had lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality in a speech before the kiss
Healy had lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality in a speech before the kiss. Picture: TikTok

He then kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald before leaving the stage for a few minutes.

Upon returning, he said: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

A statement from the band was posted on the We The Fest Instagram page on Sunday, saying: "The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned.

"The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately due to the current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the current shows.

"Thank you for your understand and continued support."

