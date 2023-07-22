Festival cancelled after 1975's Matty Healy kisses band member and makes speech about Malaysia's LGBT ban

Healy kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald onstage, prompting an "immediate cancellation directive" from the Malaysian government. Picture: TikTok

By Adam Solomons

A music festival in Malaysia was cancelled after The 1975 singer Matty Healy lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality and kissed a band member.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur was handed an "immediate cancellation directive" by the Malaysian government.

Healy's band has also been banned from performing in Malaysia in future.

The festival said in a statement after Healy's speech and kiss on Friday night: “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival (GVF2023), planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matt Healy from the band The 1975.”

“The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws."

Read more: 'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's daughter 'claims credit for father's charity award' amid ongoing backlash over pool complex

The pair held together for a long kiss as the crowd cheered. Picture: TikTok

It added: “We sincerely apologise to all of our ticket holders, vendors, sponsors and partners.”

Healy had said the band would "pull out" of their show in protest at the country's government "telling us who we can have sex with".

He added: “Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f****** furious and that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government because you are young people.

"And I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Healy had lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality in a speech before the kiss. Picture: TikTok

He then kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald before leaving the stage for a few minutes.

Upon returning, he said: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

The band has not commented on the incident.