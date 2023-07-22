Festival cancelled after 1975's Matty Healy kisses band member and makes speech about Malaysia's LGBT ban

22 July 2023, 16:32 | Updated: 22 July 2023, 16:58

Healy kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald onstage, prompting an "immediate cancellation directive" from the Malaysian government
Healy kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald onstage, prompting an "immediate cancellation directive" from the Malaysian government. Picture: TikTok

By Adam Solomons

A music festival in Malaysia was cancelled after The 1975 singer Matty Healy lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality and kissed a band member.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur was handed an "immediate cancellation directive" by the Malaysian government.

Healy's band has also been banned from performing in Malaysia in future.

The festival said in a statement after Healy's speech and kiss on Friday night: “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival (GVF2023), planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matt Healy from the band The 1975.”

“The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws."

Read more: 'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's daughter 'claims credit for father's charity award' amid ongoing backlash over pool complex

The pair held together for a long kiss as the crowd cheered
The pair held together for a long kiss as the crowd cheered. Picture: TikTok

It added: “We sincerely apologise to all of our ticket holders, vendors, sponsors and partners.”

Healy had said the band would "pull out" of their show in protest at the country's government "telling us who we can have sex with".

He added: “Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f****** furious and that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government because you are young people.

"And I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Healy had lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality in a speech before the kiss
Healy had lambasted the country's ban on homosexuality in a speech before the kiss. Picture: TikTok

He then kissed guitarist Ross MacDonald before leaving the stage for a few minutes.

Upon returning, he said: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

The band has not commented on the incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Iraq protest

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over burning of Koran in Denmark

Greece Wildfires

Resorts evacuated as blaze rages out of control on Greek island of Rhodes

Oliver Rock, 42, has pleaded not guilty to intent to cause criminal damage

Just Stop Oil protester who said 'going to prison won't stop me' denies filling fire extinguishers with paint

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter 'claims credit for father's charity award' amid ongoing backlash over pool complex

Russian rocket fired against Ukraine

Ukraine drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as Russian strikes kill eight

Getaway chaos has begun

Getaway chaos begins: Traffic jams build as airports pack out and train strikes bring summer rush to standstill

A collapsed tree on a car

Three killed in Serbia as second deadly storm hits Balkans

There will be a rainy start to the summer holidays

Summer holiday washout: Torrential downpours set to batter UK as month's worth of rain to fall in 48 hours

Grain

Russia under pressure at UN to avert global food crisis over Ukrainian grain

Rescuers on the water

Body found in river believed to be that of two-year-old lost in flash flood

Jamie Foxx spoke out for the first time on Instagram

'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Vox supporter

Spanish election could put far-right back in office for first time since Franco

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Chinese fighters

China sends warplanes towards Taiwan ahead of military exercises

Election 2024 DeSantis

DeSantis says Capitol riot was not an insurrection but a ‘protest’

Russia ship opens fire

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil Mining Settlement

Brazilian petrochemical company agrees to pay £277m to city affected by mining

Donald Trump

Trial date set for next May in Trump’s classified documents case

APTOPIX France Paris Blast

Third person dies after explosion and collapse of Paris building in June

Biden Artificial Intelligence

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other firms agree to AI safeguards

Protests in Tehran

Thousands of Muslims protest over Koran desecration in Sweden

Bisexual men are perceived as more masculine than straight men

Bisexual men sound more masculine than straight men, study claims

Guatemala Elections

Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate

David Frost has urged the Tories to scrap the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Conservatives urge Rishi Sunak to scrap 2030 ban on petrol car sales after Ulez blamed for Labour by-election loss
Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Navy First Female Chief

Biden picks female admiral to lead navy, official says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest
Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit