61 more coronavirus deaths in England's hospitals

18 October 2020, 14:35 | Updated: 18 October 2020, 14:47

File photo: A sign to promote the wearing of face coverings at Victoria station, London
File photo: A sign to promote the wearing of face coverings at Victoria station, London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A further 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,971, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 54 and 96. All but four patients, aged 56 to 92, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 4 and 17.

Four other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

There have been a further 950 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,628.

Public Health Wales said three further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,711.

The latest figures came as it was revealed that police forces across England have been granted access to people's data who have been told to self-isolate through the Test and Trace scheme.

The move has sparked fears it could deter people getting tested for coronavirus, something which is key in controlling the spread of the disease.

