Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Andy Burnham

By Joe Cook

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram has told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday he will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Andy Burnham in a row over local lockdowns.

Mr Rotheram also accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of using his name “inappropriately”, in what he described as “an attempt to divide and conquer”.

Liverpool entered into Tier 3 local lockdown restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, with gyms, casinos and pubs that do not serve food forced to close.

However, there are ongoing, public disagreements between the government and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has rejected government calls to place the city in Tier 3.

Adding pressure onto Mr Burnham, who wants more financial support for his region if it does move to Tier 3, it was today announced that Liverpool will receive an extra £30 million to help businesses affected by the restrictions.

In the House of Commons and at press conferences, the Prime Minister has repeatedly mentioned Mr Rotheram as an example of a local leader who is working with the government.

Asked by Tom whether he was happy at being “so clearly close to the Prime Minister’s position”, the Liverpool mayor rolled his eyes, joking: “No it’s not and the wife is getting jealous so I wish he would stop.

"If I had a pound for every time I have had my name inappropriately used I would be challenging Captain Tom for his exploits in charity fundraising.”

He added: “What is actually happening is it is an attempt to divide and conquer. By using me it looks like ‘Oh well they have done something, why aren’t other people doing the same sort of thing’.”

Mr Rotheram added: “I know what it is about, it is about trying to see whether they can prise myself and Andy Burnham apart.

“But let me tell you: there is no chance of that happening. Myself and Andy Burnham will stand shoulder to shoulder.

“What he is doing for Greater Manchester is the right thing for them. What we are doing here, is the right thing for the Liverpool City region and the 1.6 million people that I represent.”