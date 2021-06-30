Exclusive

74% of children held in London prisons awaiting trial are black, LBC investigation finds

30 June 2021, 07:41 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 07:44

In prison potentially vulnerable, even innocent children can be exposed to hardship
In prison potentially vulnerable, even innocent children can be exposed to hardship. Picture: PA
Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

As many as three-quarters of the children held on remand in London’s prisons are black, LBC can reveal. 

Children on remand have not been convicted of any crime. Instead, a judge or a magistrate has decided that they must await their trial in prison.

There, potentially vulnerable, even innocent children can be exposed to hardship, and to hardened criminals.

And figures seen exclusively by LBC show that in February this year, 74% of the children on remand in London were black. 

Read more: Sgt Matt Ratana - Man, 23, charged with murder of police officer

An even higher percentage, 88%, or nearly 9 out of 10 children were from black or other minority ethnic backgrounds. 

The figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act to the charity Transform Justice, also show that for large parts of last year, the figures remained as high as 90%.

Although the number of black children rose markedly from around 60% for most of last year to 74% by February. 

As many as three-quarters of the children held on remand in London’s prisons are black
As many as three-quarters of the children held on remand in London’s prisons are black. Picture: PA

These numbers are hugely disproportionate, given that the black population of London is around 13%, according to Greater London Assembly data from 2016.

The black and minority ethnic population of London as a whole is thought to be around 44%.  

But even if we account for the fact that the justice system often has disproportionate outcomes for ethnic minorities, our findings are still striking.

The figures for black and minority ethnic children on remand in London are also much higher than in England and Wales as a whole, where the figure last year stood at 57%, and just 33% for black children alone. 

Read more: Sterling and Kane the heroes as England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley

Read more: Serena Williams retires from Wimbledon after suffering ankle injury

Director of Transform Justice, Penelope Gibbs, said: “I think it’s shocking, and we should remain shocked by these kinds of things.

It’s probably the highest disproportionality rate that I’ve seen in the whole of the criminal justice system. We’re talking about children who have not been convicted of a crime, and may never be convicted.” 

HMP Pentonville in London
HMP Pentonville in London. Picture: PA

As to what might be driving this level of disproportionality, Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy blames a failure to follow up on the recommendations of his 2017 Lammy Review, commissioned by David Cameron to look into the issues with race in the justice system.  

Describing our findings as “appalling and extreme”, Mr Lammy said: “The government has not implemented my recommendations, they’ve been half-assed at best.

Read more: How LBC highlighted the Covid bubble issue in schools

Of the 35 recommendations I made, they’ve implemented about 6 or 8 in full, and the situation has got worse since I did my review, as this story underlines.” 

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “These worrying figures highlight the continued concern that many people – particularly young people – from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are not being treated fairly in the criminal justice system. It’s vital that this unfairness is tackled head on.

"The Mayor is committed to tackling race disproportionality throughout the justice system and he has launched a Youth Justice Action Plan in response to the overrepresentation of children from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in London’s youth justice service.” 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oli London described their surgery in a video

Influencer Oli London undergoes surgery because they 'identify as Korean'
People cool off in the frigid water of Lynn Creek in North Vancouver

Canada: Heatwave linked to sudden deaths as new temperature records set
Labour will demand the Government acts to keep pupils in school

Covid rules: Find a way to keep children in class, Labour demands as 375,000 miss out
The UK has been reducing its use of coal power in favour of renewables

Coal power will no longer be used in UK from October 2024, government confirms
The deadline to apply for residency under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) passes on June 30

Calls for law change to protect EU citizens in UK after post-Brexit residency deadline
England fans in Piccadilly Circus on Tuesday evening

Jubilant England fans take to streets of London to celebrate win over Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem
Over the past couple of days LBC has placed much attention on the subject of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schoolchildren.

How LBC highlighted the Covid bubble issue in schools

'Teachers worry herd immunity is being trialled with school kids'

'Headteachers fear herd immunity is being trialled with pupils', says school think tank
Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban

Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban
Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London