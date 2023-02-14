British national dies in Ukraine, Foreign Office confirms

A British national has died in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed, becoming the eighth to be killed in the war-ravaged country. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A British national has died in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed, becoming the eighth to be killed since the outbreak of the war.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities," they said.

The person who died in the war-torn country is a man, according to the BBC, but the UK government hasn't provided further details on their identity, which remains unknown.

In January, Brits Christopher Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47 – who also had New Zealand citizenship – were killed in eastern Ukraine while helping to evacuate civilians in the Donetsk region.

The pair had been attempting to evacuate an elderly woman from Soledar when their vehicle was hit by an artillery shell.

Read more: Banksy's Valentine's Day mural removed by council within hours for 'health and safety reasons'

Read more: Officers investigating fatal stabbing of teenager Brianna Ghey given extra time to question suspects

The bodies of the two men were handed over by the Russians as part of a prisoner of war exchange, according to a top Ukrainian official.

Ukrainian flag and British Union Jack flag flying together in UK, West Sussex, April 2, 2022. Picture: Alamy

The latest British fatality in Ukraine comes after it was announced on Tuesday that a one-minute silence will be held on February 24 across the UK marking a year since Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine began.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine, as a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

A spokesperson for the FCDO said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities.". Picture: Alamy

“Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.

“I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.