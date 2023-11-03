Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler accused of sexually assaulting teen model in 1975 after new lawsuit

Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit from a woman alleging sexual assault when she was a teenager. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler over an alleged incident in 1975.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steven Tyler, 75, has been accused of sexual assault after a woman has filed a lawsuit against him at New York’s Supreme Court.

Jeanne Bellino has alleged that Tyler sexually assaulted her twice in 1975 when she was 17, leaving her with “severe and permanent emotional distress”.

It comes after another woman, Julia Misley, also filed a lawsuit against the singer for sexual assault, from when she was a teenager, last year.

Tyler has denied all allegations made by Ms Misley and has yet to comment on the case filed by Ms Bellino.

Representatives for Tyler and Aerosmith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to legal documents, Ms Bellino was worked as a model in Manhattan when a friend arranged for them to meet the band at the Warwick Hotel after a fashion show.

While walking through the city with a group, she alleged that Tyler forced her into a phone booth and ‘mauled and groped' her, the documents state.

Another woman filed a similar lawsuit against Tyler last year. Picture: Alamy

They also read: “While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth.

“As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff.”

The documents add that she "fought back and struggled to be free but Tyler restrained her" while others "watched, laughed and did nothing to intercede”.

“Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.”

Ms Bellino then claims that later in the evening Tyler pinned her against a wall at a hotel bar and started simulating sex.

She had stayed with the group because she was reliant on her friend for travel home.

Read more: ‘Sometimes life isn’t fair’: Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf offers update after F1 legend's near-fatal accident

Read more: Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper' before his death, Friends creators say

The plaintiff said the alleged assaults happened when she was 17. Picture: Alamy

She said she “resisted and pulled his hair” and was “sobbing and afraid”.

After this, he whispered in her ear that he was “going in my room to do something quick” but would call her to his room afterward, the documents claim.

It was after this that she made an exit when she was put in a cab and returned home to tell her sister the allegations.

The lawsuit also claims that Ms Bellino was hospitalized and had to be medicated because of the incident. It added that she still has to be medicated.

The cause of action listed in the lawsuit is gender-motivated violence, according to Rolling Stone.

She is reportedly seeking unspecific damages, the outlet added.