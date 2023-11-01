Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper' before his death, Friends creators say

1 November 2023, 18:38

Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper'
Matthew Perry was 'happy and chipper'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Matthew Perry was in good spirits before his death aged 54 on Saturday, the creators of Friends have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom from 1994-2004, died in his jacuzzi on Saturday afternoon, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, friends and family.

Marta Kauffman, one of the creators of Friends said that Perry was "happy and chipper".

She told NBC: "He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.

"He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking."

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry. Picture: Getty

Kauffman said that she was shocked when she first heard of Perry's death.

"My first impulse was to text him, honestly," she said. "And then deep sadness. It's hard to grasp. You know, one minute he's here and happy, and then poof.

"I lost a friend, in multiple ways. And what's amazing is the outpouring from the fans who lost a friend of theirs, too. And I hope wherever he is, he feels it.

David Crane, a co-creator of the show, said: "Given the journey he'd been on, and we were all aware of it, there was always a part that was kind of bracing for something like this.

Tributes and flowers for Matthew Perry
Tributes and flowers for Matthew Perry. Picture: Getty

"I was concerned about him. Knowing that he'd been through everything he'd been through, and every time he had surgery they're giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again."

Murder police are investigating Perry's death, despite there having been no indication of foul play.

The Friends star is believed to have drowned in his hot tub following a cardiac arrest.

Police in Los Angeles said it is standard procedure for cops from the Robbery Homicide Division to investigate high profile cases.

It is believed Perry had sent his assistant out on an errand, and when she returned she found him unresponsive in his hot tub.

Friends ran for ten years
Friends ran for ten years. Picture: Getty

Read more: Matthew Perry's pet pooch Alfred to be homed by former fiancée after claims that fellow Friends star would take him in

An initial post-mortem was inconclusive and a toxicology report has been requested.

Perry's death on Saturday devastated an army of fans who loved the sitcom. Its popularity endures today.

He had years of struggles with drug and drink addiction and was open about that, especially in his final few years as he offered support to others going through similar problems.

Perry died at his LA home
Perry died at his LA home. Picture: Alamy

Police found only anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication at his home.

Perry had been described as "fatigued" in the days running up to his death, but had played pickleball at a nearby country club on Saturday morning.

Tributes were left at his LA home and outside the New York flat that served as the exterior to his character Chandler's apartment in the show.

Read more: Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz says Friends star 'would love that the world is talking about his talent'

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry. Picture: Getty

His death has also devastated his Friends co-stars.

In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump Jr waits to testify in New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday

Another wave of Israeli strikes hits Gaza refugee camp

Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft swoops past first of 10 asteroids on journey to Jupiter

The American XL Bully dog has officially been added to the list of banned breeds (stock image)

XL Bully dogs for sale online for as little as £25 after government announces exact date breed will be banned

Bankman Fried FTX

Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend's partner

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr says her 'career is ruined' after being found not guilty of attacking ex-girlfriend's partner
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad warned more attacks are on the way

We will repeat the October 7 attack time and again until Israel is annihilated, says Hamas official Ghazi Hamad

West Midlands Police want to question Billal Hussain and Amir Khan over the mice attacks

Manhunt for second McDonald's mice attacker continues as man, 32, arrested after turning himself in

A British woman has been stabbed to death outside Casoli in Italy

British woman, 66, stabbed to death in Italy, as police hunt husband who 'fled the scene'

At least 320 foreign nationals passed through the border crossing today

First British nationals leave Gaza as Rafah crossing opens for first time since October 7 attacks

Calabria

Italy paying people £26,000 to move to picturesque villages in southern region - but there's a catch

Elon Musk at the summit

Elon Musk says AI is 'one of the biggest threats to humanity' as he jets in for UK summit

Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson says 'short-term and hedonistic' sexuality is a 'foolish grounds for identity'

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton apologised following the findings

Women in RAF’s Red Arrows viewed as 'property' as predatory behaviour 'normalised', inquiry finds

Storm Ciaran makes landfall. How will it affect you

Storm Ciarán: How will flights and trains be affected as it makes landfall

Jersey's government urged people not to stockpile goods as it assured there were 'adequate reserves of food'.

Scramble for supplies with supermarket shelves left bare as people stock up ahead of arrival of Storm Ciarán

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shani Louk was kidnapped by Hamas

Shani Louk's brother 'relieved' about her death as he reveals 'whole family crashed' after she was paraded by Hamas
People gather in the section of children’s tombs inside the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities on the outskirts of Mexico City, early on Wednesday

In Pictures: Mexicans honour lost loved ones on the Day of the Dead

Dominic Cummings said Boris Johnson asked if Covid could be cured with a hairdryer

Boris Johnson asked if Covid could be 'cured by blowing hairdryer up nose', Dominic Cummings says
The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden

New oil leak reported after stricken ferry off the Swedish coast is pulled free

Artificial Intelligence already working one million hours a year for police, as concerns flagged over criminal ‘AI race’

Artificial Intelligence already working one million hours a year for police, as concerns raised over criminal ‘AI race’
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Sir Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home where he was living with dementia

Sir Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall at care home where he was battling dementia, inquest hears
Helen MacNamara said Boris Johnson’s ‘macho No 10 assumed we’d be great at everything’

Boris Johnson thought UK would 'sail through pandemic' top official reveals as she told No10 team country was 'f****d'
Another McDonald's has been hit in the slew of mice attacks.

Masked men unleash ‘mice attack’ on third McDonald’s branch amid slew of 'free Palestine' protests at chain
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday

Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit