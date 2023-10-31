Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz says Friends star 'would love that the world is talking about his talent'

31 October 2023, 08:50

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz posted a memorial tribute to the late star
Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz posted a memorial tribute to the late star. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz has posted a memorial tribute to the late star after his death on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Hurwitz, 32, posted on Instagram: “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was.”

She parted ways with Matthew in June 2021, after they got engaged in November 2020.

“I loved him deeper than I could comprehend,” she wrote.

“He was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

She ended her letter, writing: “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace.”

Read more: Matthew Perry 'was happy in his final years as he planned TV comeback and dreamed of becoming a dad'

Read more: 'Utterly devastated' Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry after actor found dead in hot tub at LA home

Her comments come after the cast of Friends said they are "utterly devastated" by his death.

Best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom, Perry died aged 54 on Saturday.

His fellow stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, said in a joint statement that they were "more than cast mates. We are a family".

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew", the Friends cast said in a statement released to People magazine on Monday.

Friends star Matthew Perry died on Saturday
Friends star Matthew Perry died on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

They added: "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023
Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Picture: Getty

On Sunday, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, described their "shock" and being "deeply saddened" at Perry's death in a joint statement.

They added: "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

They also said: "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Matthew's Friends co-stars issued a tribute to him saying they are 'devastated' at his death
Matthew's Friends co-stars issued a tribute to him saying they are 'devastated' at his death. Picture: Getty

Perry, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role in Friends, rose to fame alongside Aniston, LeBlanc, Kudrow, Schwimmer and Cox - who played Perry's on-screen wife Monica Geller.

The actors reunited on screen for the first time in 2021 after the show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004, having become a pop culture phenomenon.

While his on-screen character brought joy to many, Perry had spoken candidly about how he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction when filming the series.

Tributes have poured in following the news of Perry's death, including from fellow Friends supporting cast members, as well as famous figures such as Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Hank Azaria, who appeared in several episodes of the sitcom playing Phoebe Buffay's (Kudrow) love interest David, said Perry was like a "brother" to him.

In a video posted to his Instagram page he said: "We were there for each other in the early days of our career and he was, to me, as funny as he was on Friends... in person he was just the funniest man ever.

"And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out - little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there - and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein, said the "world will miss you".

Elliott Gould, who played the father of Ross and Monica Geller (Schwimmer and Cox), remembered Perry as "kind, thoughtful, smart, funny, and just a terrifically, talented actor".

Brooke Shields, who had a guest role as Joey Tribbiani's (LeBlanc) stalker Erika Ford, said she loved Perry "dearly" and thanked him for the "belly laughs".

Perry's on-screen parents, Kathleen Turner and Morgan Fairchild, were also among those to pay tribute to the Friends star.

The actor's other notable TV work includes the short-lived Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, written by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, while he also starred in several films, including Fools Rush In, opposite Salma Hayek and his father John, which he previously said was "probably his best movie".

Hayek said it has taken her a couple of days to process the "profound sadness" but that she will cherish the "silliness, perseverance, and lovely heart" of her late co-star.

Alongside a selection of photos of them together posted to Instagram, she added: "There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.

"I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude."

Lindsay Posner, who directed the play The End Of Longing, written by and starring Perry, said Perry wanted to be remembered for "helping people to recover".

Paying tribute on Radio 4's Today programme, the British theatre director recalled how he was "very warm and generous" and was "keen to be thought of as a serious actor, a comic actor".

He added: "(The End Of Longing) was an autobiographical play about addiction.

"He said to me he would like to be remembered for helping people through the play ... helping people to recover."

Los Angeles police responded to a radio call just after 4pm on Saturday for a death investigation of a male in his 50s, PA news agency understands.

A statement from Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department to PA said they found a "male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi".

It also said: "The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County medical examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

The post-mortem examination was reportedly inconclusive and officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers outside French police station

Police shoot woman who was ‘making threats’ on train into Paris

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Sir Keir Starmer said a ceasefire is not the right option in Gaza at this time

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza and ceasefire 'is not the correct decision'

The expansion is thought to have made £26 million in its first month.

Ulez expansion makes £26m in first month as 57,000 drivers hit by daily charges

Afghans leaving Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans leave Pakistan ahead of deportation threat deadline

Christian Brueckner was sent a message saying "MM" by a paedophile in an online chat

Madeleine McCann cops probe cryptic 'MM' message sent to German suspect which 'could be part of the puzzle'

Plans to close hundreds of rail ticket offices have been scrapped

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Filipino vessel

Philippine navy ship is shadowed by Chinese vessels amid fresh tensions

Exclusive
Tony Abbott says the government should consider "physical" blocks on people crossing the English Channel.

British government needs to 'show more courage' to stop migrant Channel crossings, ex Australian PM tells LBC

Rebekah Vardy shares a picture of her injured foot after horse riding accident

Dragatha Christie! Rebekah Vardy shares first picture of her plastic air boot following horse riding accident

California wildfire

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as Santa Ana wind fuels wildfire

The inquiry will hear from Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain on Tuesday.

What have we learnt from the Covid inquiry so far?

Rebekah Vardy taken to hospital after horse accident

Rebekah Vardy rushed to hospital after being dragged along the ground in horse riding accident

Milojko Spajic

PM promises to hasten EU integration as Montenegro gets new government

Live
Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today

Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence

Sussex Police opened the 'pod' on Monday.

Tiny shed of the law! Britain's 'smallest police station' measuring just 8ft by 8ft and with no cells opens

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have revealed what killed off the dinosaurs

What killed the dinosaurs? Scientists reveal what caused the 'catastrophic collapse' that led to their extinction
Tributes have poured in for Adam Johnson, whose family was watching when tragedy struck

Tragic ice hockey star Adam Johnson's father and grandmother watched game on TV as they saw him suffer fatal injury
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'After 9/11 nobody told the US to sit down with Bin Laden': Minister dismisses calls for Gaza ceasefire
Police are facing questions after officers were seen tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis

Anger as police in Manchester pull down posters of Israeli hostages - after Met slammed for removing flyers of children
The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Ex-top cop warns officers may refuse to carry firearms after ruling Chris Kaba marksman can be named
Sunak wants the security services to be braced for possible terror attacks

Sunak tells police to prepare for terror attacks as Israel-Hamas war deepens community tensions
Matthew Perry had hoped to make a TV comeback and was happy in his final years

Matthew Perry 'was happy in his final years as he planned TV comeback and dreamed of becoming a dad'
UN Security Council

UN agency says urgent ceasefire in Gaza ‘matter of life and death’ for millions

APTOPIX Maine Shooting

Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

76th Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit