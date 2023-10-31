Matthew Perry 'was happy in his final years as he planned TV comeback and dreamed of becoming a dad'

31 October 2023, 05:40

Matthew Perry had hoped to make a TV comeback and was happy in his final years
Matthew Perry had hoped to make a TV comeback and was happy in his final years. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Matthew Perry was hoping to mount a TV comeback and had seemed happier than ever, a friend has revealed after the Friends' star's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 54-year-old, who played Chandler Bing in the smash hit sitcom, was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

It is believed he drowned after suffering a cardiac arrest, having previously struggled with drink and drug addiction.

Pierre Johnson Jr, Perry's barber and friend in his final years, said he had enjoyed working on his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing and had wider plans after its release.

Read more: 'Utterly devastated' Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry after actor found dead in hot tub at LA home

"The writing process was every day, and he'd have different people proof his work," he told The Sun.

"Once he knocked out the memoir, he had plans to really get back into movie-making again. He said that to me directly, and he'd love to have been back on television."

Matthew Perry wanted to make a TV comeback
Matthew Perry wanted to make a TV comeback. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I asked him if he was going to retire and he said no, he would just evolve."

Perry was "loveable" and hoped he could find someone to spend his life with.

Johnson said it was hard for the actor to find someone "he could trust" and he "wanted a woman who was genuinely kind to him, didn't want him for his money".

Read more: Matthew Perry's assistant found Friends star with 'head underwater in hot tub'

He also wanted to become a father, Johnson said.

But after his past struggles, which the star was very open about, Perry had seemed better and he was trying to be more active and quit smoking, the barber added. The actor had played pickleball earlier on Saturday.

"His story was changing lives, and I was so glad to see that he was on the other side of it," Pierre said.

Devastated fans paid tribute to Perry in New York, near an apartment used as an exterior for the show
Devastated fans paid tribute to Perry in New York, near an apartment used as an exterior for the show. Picture: Alamy

Perry's devastated Friends co-stars issued a statement on Monday for the first time since the news broke.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

An initial post-mortem did not confirm his death and a toxicology report was ordered.

But no foul play is suspected, and no narcotics were discovered at Perry's home.

He had sent his assistant out on an errand but when she returned she found him underwater, and she lifted his head out of the water to help him breathe and called 911.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers outside French police station

Police shoot woman who was ‘making threats’ on train into Paris

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Sir Keir Starmer said a ceasefire is not the right option in Gaza at this time

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza and ceasefire 'is not the correct decision'

The expansion is thought to have made £26 million in its first month.

Ulez expansion makes £26m in first month as 57,000 drivers hit by daily charges

Afghans leaving Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans leave Pakistan ahead of deportation threat deadline

Christian Brueckner was sent a message saying "MM" by a paedophile in an online chat

Madeleine McCann cops probe cryptic 'MM' message sent to German suspect which 'could be part of the puzzle'

Plans to close hundreds of rail ticket offices have been scrapped

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Filipino vessel

Philippine navy ship is shadowed by Chinese vessels amid fresh tensions

Exclusive
Tony Abbott says the government should consider "physical" blocks on people crossing the English Channel.

British government needs to 'show more courage' to stop migrant Channel crossings, ex Australian PM tells LBC

Rebekah Vardy shares a picture of her injured foot after horse riding accident

Dragatha Christie! Rebekah Vardy shares first picture of her plastic air boot following horse riding accident

California wildfire

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as Santa Ana wind fuels wildfire

The inquiry will hear from Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain on Tuesday.

What have we learnt from the Covid inquiry so far?

Rebekah Vardy taken to hospital after horse accident

Rebekah Vardy rushed to hospital after being dragged along the ground in horse riding accident

Milojko Spajic

PM promises to hasten EU integration as Montenegro gets new government

Live
Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today

Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence

Sussex Police opened the 'pod' on Monday.

Tiny shed of the law! Britain's 'smallest police station' measuring just 8ft by 8ft and with no cells opens

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz posted a memorial tribute to the late star

Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz says Friends star 'would love that the world is talking about his talent'
Scientists have revealed what killed off the dinosaurs

What killed the dinosaurs? Scientists reveal what caused the 'catastrophic collapse' that led to their extinction
Tributes have poured in for Adam Johnson, whose family was watching when tragedy struck

Tragic ice hockey star Adam Johnson's father and grandmother watched game on TV as they saw him suffer fatal injury
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'After 9/11 nobody told the US to sit down with Bin Laden': Minister dismisses calls for Gaza ceasefire
Police are facing questions after officers were seen tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis

Anger as police in Manchester pull down posters of Israeli hostages - after Met slammed for removing flyers of children
The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Ex-top cop warns officers may refuse to carry firearms after ruling Chris Kaba marksman can be named
Sunak wants the security services to be braced for possible terror attacks

Sunak tells police to prepare for terror attacks as Israel-Hamas war deepens community tensions
UN Security Council

UN agency says urgent ceasefire in Gaza ‘matter of life and death’ for millions

APTOPIX Maine Shooting

Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

76th Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit