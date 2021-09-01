Afghans who helped Britain can remain in the UK permanently

1 September 2021, 00:04 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 00:24

Afghan refugees eligible for the Arap scheme will be given immediate indefinite leave to remain
Afghan refugees eligible for the Arap scheme will be given immediate indefinite leave to remain. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Afghans who worked with the British government and military will be able to move to the UK permanently, the Home Office has confirmed.

The department announced the decision on Wednesday as it revealed more details of its plan, dubbed Operation Warm Welcome, to help Afghans rebuild their lives in the UK.

"We owe an immense debt to those who worked with the Armed Forces in Afghanistan and I am determined that we give them and their families the support they need to rebuild their lives here in the UK," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I know this will be an incredibly daunting time, but I hope they will take heart from the wave of support and generosity already expressed by the British public."

Read more: Biden: US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

Read more: Afghanistan: UK in talks with Taliban to secure safe passage for Brits and refugees

The announcement means that former Afghan staff and their family members eligible for the UK Government's Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) scheme will be given immediate indefinite leave to remain as opposed to only five years' temporary residency as previously permitted.

Those who have already been relocated in the UK with temporary residency can now upgrade their immigration status for free, allowing them access to permanent jobs with unrestricted rights to work.

Victoria Atkins, who has been appointed Afghan Resettlement minister, said: "The stability of indefinite leave, the security of access to healthcare and the opportunity of education are the foundation upon which those resettled to the UK can build."

More than 8,000 of the 15,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan by the UK are Arap claimants.

As well as indefinite leave to remain, the UK Government has also pledged liaison officers to help families access the services they need and an online portal to register support such as donations and accommodation offers.

Read more: 'Reprehensible' US Military leaks blame UK for Kabul airport bombing deaths

Read more: PM on four-day trip with family as Brits remain stranded in Afghanistan

They have also made a number of financial pledges, including £12 million to help children enrol in schools quickly, £3 million to help families access healthcare and register with a GP, and £5 million to help councils provide housing support.

There is a heavy focus on education as well, with the Government promising funding for up to 300 university scholarships for Afghans at UK universities, for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Adults will also be able to access English language courses free of charge, the Government has said.

The Government is still developing the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, to take in up to 20,000 refugees who were forced to flee their home or face threats of persecution from the Taliban.

It prioritises relocation to the UK for current or former locally employed staff who have been assessed to be under serious threat to life.

As many as 5,000 people could arrive in the first year and will also be offered permanent residency.

Some £200 million has been committed to the scheme so far.

Read more: Taliban holds mock UK and US funeral after troops withdraw from Afghanistan

Read more: Afghanistan: Taliban fire gunshots into night sky to celebrate final US withdrawal

All arrivals from Afghanistan are being offered the coronavirus vaccine, with over 700 people having received a first dose and left quarantine so far.

So far more than 100 councils have come forward to help evacuated families find homes, with more than 2,000 places already confirmed, the Home Office said.

The Communities Secretary is expected to meet with council leaders across the country in the coming days.

Latest News

See more Latest News

There are concerns the way the Met Police investigates online child abuse could put youngsters in danger

Children could be at risk because of how Met Police investigates online child abuse, watchdog warns
Rules will be introduced in September which will require partygoers to show proof of their vaccine status in order to be allowed into nightclubs

Govt intends to press on with vaccine passport plans for nightclubs
The UK is in talks with the Taliban to "underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan" for Brits and Afghans

Afghanistan: UK in talks with Taliban to secure safe passage for Brits and refugees
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan (Evan Vucci/AP)

Joe Biden defends handling of US departure from Afghanistan

Taliban special forces fighters (Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP)

Taliban face challenges in governing Afghanistan following US withdrawal
Arrivals at Heathrow have been complaining about the length of queues

Heathrow passengers face more long queues after bank holiday chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech
UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits
Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'

Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'
'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London