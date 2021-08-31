Breaking News

Biden: US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

Joe Biden praised the evacuation mission and said "it was time to end this war". Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

US President Joe Biden has hailed the "extraordinary success" of the US evacuation from Afghanistan, which he said has seen more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety.

In his address to the nation, Mr Biden said that the US had "succeeded in what we set out to do in Afghanistan more than a decade ago and we stayed for another decade."

He added: "My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over."

He said the success of the evacuation was due to the "skill, bravery and selfless courage" of the US military, saying: "We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude we can never repay."

Read more: Final US evacuation flight departs Kabul as Taliban hails 'full independence'

Read more: Taliban holds mock UK and US funeral after troops withdraw from Afghanistan

He again defended his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, saying that remaining in the country carried no benefits for America's security, and that threats existed elsewhere that required the country's attention.

"The threat of terrorism continues...but it's changed," he said.

"Our strategy has to change too."

He added: "It's time to look to the future, not the past."

He said that 90 per cent of Americans have been evacuated from the country, with 100-200 still remaining.

Mr Biden said that work would continue to get those out of the country who wanted to leave, and that there was "no deadline" for their departure.

He went on to say that he was "determined to make the Taliban live up to their commitments" to ensure safe passage for civilians wanting to leave, saying: "We do not take them by their word alone but by their actions."

He added: "We are far from done."

Read more: 'Reprehensible' US Military leaks blame UK for Kabul airport bombing deaths

Read more: Afghanistan: Taliban fire gunshots into night sky to celebrate final US withdrawal

He then addressed Isis-K - the Isis offshoot that claimed responsibility for last week's attack on Kabul airport - directly, saying: "We are not done with you yet."

He went on: "To those who wish America harm, know this. The US will never rest. We will never rest. We will hunt you down to the ends of the Earth and you will pay the ultimate price."

The president took no questions at the end of his address.

This story is being updated.