Breaking News

Biden: US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

31 August 2021, 20:47 | Updated: 31 August 2021, 21:28

Joe Biden praised the evacuation mission and said "it was time to end this war"
Joe Biden praised the evacuation mission and said "it was time to end this war". Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

US President Joe Biden has hailed the "extraordinary success" of the US evacuation from Afghanistan, which he said has seen more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety.

In his address to the nation, Mr Biden said that the US had "succeeded in what we set out to do in Afghanistan more than a decade ago and we stayed for another decade."

He added: "My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over."

He said the success of the evacuation was due to the "skill, bravery and selfless courage" of the US military, saying: "We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude we can never repay."

Read more: Final US evacuation flight departs Kabul as Taliban hails 'full independence'

Read more: Taliban holds mock UK and US funeral after troops withdraw from Afghanistan

He again defended his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, saying that remaining in the country carried no benefits for America's security, and that threats existed elsewhere that required the country's attention.

"The threat of terrorism continues...but it's changed," he said.

"Our strategy has to change too."

He added: "It's time to look to the future, not the past."

He said that 90 per cent of Americans have been evacuated from the country, with 100-200 still remaining.

Mr Biden said that work would continue to get those out of the country who wanted to leave, and that there was "no deadline" for their departure.

He went on to say that he was "determined to make the Taliban live up to their commitments" to ensure safe passage for civilians wanting to leave, saying: "We do not take them by their word alone but by their actions."

He added: "We are far from done."

Read more: 'Reprehensible' US Military leaks blame UK for Kabul airport bombing deaths

Read more: Afghanistan: Taliban fire gunshots into night sky to celebrate final US withdrawal

He then addressed Isis-K - the Isis offshoot that claimed responsibility for last week's attack on Kabul airport - directly, saying: "We are not done with you yet."

He went on: "To those who wish America harm, know this. The US will never rest. We will never rest. We will hunt you down to the ends of the Earth and you will pay the ultimate price."

The president took no questions at the end of his address.

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan (Evan Vucci/AP)

Joe Biden defends handling of US departure from Afghanistan

Taliban special forces fighters (Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP)

Taliban face challenges in governing Afghanistan following US withdrawal
Arrivals at Heathrow have been complaining about the length of queues

Heathrow passengers face more long queues after bank holiday chaos
Dr Jeremy Morris, head of Trinity Hall college at Cambridge University, has resigned over claims he mishandled students' complaints about sexual misconduct.

Cambridge University college master resigns over handling of sex complaints
Sting performing at a festival

Sting apologises to family of late Italian duke over wine comments
The Court of Protection, in High Holborn, central London, where the case is being heard.

Judge set to decide whether brain damaged man can visit sex worker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits

UK's campaign in Afghanistan 'fundamentally wrong,' Blair's Defence Sec. admits
Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'

Julie Etchingham shares Afghanistan memories she'll 'never forget'
'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'
'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London