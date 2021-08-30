Breaking News

Final US evacuation flight departs Kabul airport - Pentagon

The US has been evacuating its troops ahead of the August 31 deadline. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The last US evacuation flight has left Kabul airport, the Pentagon has confirmed.

It brings 20 years of US military presence in the country to a close.

The head of Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, announced the news, saying the final flight "is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan".

Mr McKenzie said the withdrawal "signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation, but also the end of the nearly 20 year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11 2001".

He added: "The cost was 2,461 US service members and civilians killed and more than 20,000 who were injured.

"Sadly, that includes 13 US service members who were killed last week by an ISIS case suicide bomber.

"We honour their sacrifice today as we remember their heroic accomplishments."

He said there were "no words" that could "capture the full measure of sacrifices and accomplishments" of the US military in Afghanistan, but that he was "proud" to have been part of it.

This story is being updated.