Breaking News

Final US evacuation flight departs Kabul airport - Pentagon

30 August 2021, 21:37 | Updated: 30 August 2021, 22:00

The US has been evacuating its troops ahead of the August 31 deadline
The US has been evacuating its troops ahead of the August 31 deadline. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The last US evacuation flight has left Kabul airport, the Pentagon has confirmed.

It brings 20 years of US military presence in the country to a close.

The head of Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, announced the news, saying the final flight "is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan".

Mr McKenzie said the withdrawal "signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation, but also the end of the nearly 20 year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11 2001".

He added: "The cost was 2,461 US service members and civilians killed and more than 20,000 who were injured.

"Sadly, that includes 13 US service members who were killed last week by an ISIS case suicide bomber.

"We honour their sacrifice today as we remember their heroic accomplishments."

He said there were "no words" that could "capture the full measure of sacrifices and accomplishments" of the US military in Afghanistan, but that he was "proud" to have been part of it.

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan

Last US troops exit Afghanistan to end America’s longest war

Western Wildfires

Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK must work "with a range of international partners" to deal with the Taliban

Foreign Sec calls for international support to help at-risk Afghans escape the Taliban
North Rhine-Westphalia’s State Premier, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet (Michael Kappeler/AP)

Angela Merkel’s would-be heir’s problems mount after first TV debate
A US military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

Rocket attack on Kabul airport as deadline for US withdrawal looms
Camp Justice at Guantanamo (Alex Brandon/AP)

Court hearing for three Guantanamo inmates accused over 2002 Bali bombings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns
Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'

Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'
Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London