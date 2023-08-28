Air traffic control fault forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled 'identified remedied' as passengers stranded

28 August 2023, 15:42 | Updated: 28 August 2023, 16:55

Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays
Thousands of passengers will be affected by flight delays. Picture: Alamy/LBC/Flight Radar

By Will Taylor

A serious failure of UK air traffic control systems that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights has been "identified and remedied".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holidaymakers were left stranded at airports in Britain and abroad as National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said a fault caused problems processing flight plans.

They now have to be sorted manually, which cannot be done at the same speed as the automatic system on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

UK airspace did not close but restrictions on flight paths were put in place to keep traffic safe as Heathrow warned disruption would continue throughout Monday.

NATS said in a statement: "We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

Passengers have been stranded across the UK, including at Heathrow
Passengers have been stranded across the UK, including at Heathrow. Picture: Alamy
British Airways plane
British Airways plane. Picture: Getty

"We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system's performance as we return to normal operations.

"The flight planning issue affected the system's ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.

"Our priority is always to ensure that every flight in the UK remains safe and we are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing. Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight."

LBC has been told that British Airways cancelled all domestic and European flights until at least 6pm due to the issue.

Ryanair, Jet2, and Virgin are among the raft of airlines hit. The problem was thought to have begun at about 8.30am.

There is no indication on when normal travel service will resume and thousands still face disruption.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium as of 14:30pm today, more than 500 flights have been cancelled due to the technical issue, around 8.5 per cent of arrivals and departures.

This does not include flights that have been delayed - which measure at some 80% of departures from the UK.

Travel journalist Simon Calder said: "This is of course one of the busiest days of the year. There are hundreds of thousands of people flying into the UK, frankly this is the last thing anyone needs."

Holland and Amy will be unable to travel to Amsterdam after their flight was cancelled
Holland and Amy will be unable to travel to Amsterdam after their flight was cancelled. Picture: LBC

According to aviation analyst Alex Macheras, even just a few minutes of a system failure would cause significant travel chaos.

"This is going to be significant. In fact, it already is and that’s because this is a system failure with the UK’s air traffic control service provider," Mr Macheras told LBC's Sangita Myska.

"They are responsible for handling and managing the UK’s air traffic control across UK airspace, on of the busiest airspaces across all of Europe."

He added that the worst affected by the system failure will be "flights not yet departed or are abroad and preparing to depart to the UK".

"It only takes a few minutes of this type of outage to rack up significant delays. We are now over the hour mark. If your aircraft has not yet taken off, expect significant disruption," he added.

Mellisa Littlewood told MailOnline: "We are on our way back to London from Disneyland and have just learnt we have a minimum of seven hour delay.

"Waiting to speak to someone from BA [British Airways] to find out what options we have but won't hold out breath.

"Two tired and unhappy children with two adults not sure what to do next."

UK passengers are facing extreme delays
UK passengers are facing extreme delays. Picture: Getty

Heathrow, the UK's biggest airport, said: "The technical issue which limited UK air traffic earlier today has been fixed by NATS. However, schedules will remain significantly disrupted for the rest of the day.

"We ask passengers to only travel to the airport if their flight is confirmed as still operating. Teams across Heathrow are working as hard as they can to minimise the knock on impacts and assist those whose journeys have been affected."

Read More: Exact date 10-day heatwave to hit UK after washout Bank Holiday weekend

Dozens of passengers have reported delays of around three to five hours.

Amy and Holland, who were flying to Amsterdam, told LBC they were "really upset" and annoyed about their flight being cancelled.

Speaking at Glasgow Airport, they said they did not know when they could next go out to see friends there and would be unable to get time off due to work.

One holidaymaker stuck in Crete told LBC: "My flight was due to leave 3 hours ago, we've been on the runway for all that time.

"The pilots have been amazing and really helpful. There's lots of young families and children which is very tough. We just want to get home and they have just announced that the flight's been cancelled. Crisis in Crete!"

Meanwhile, TV presenter Gabby Logan said she faced 12 hour delays as she returns from Budapest.

She wrote: "After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut.

"We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait."

Read More: Passengers injured as UK cruise ship crashes into freight vessel due to high winds in Mallorca

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Loganair said: "There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

"Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.

Passengers face a full day of delays
Passengers face a full day of delays. Picture: Getty

"If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport," they added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for British Airways said: "We are working closely with NATS to understand the impact of a technical issue that is affecting UK airspace, and will keep our customers up to date with the latest information."

The Liberal Democrats called on the Prime Minister to convene a Cobra meeting after a technical fault hit air traffic control in the UK.

Transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: "Rishi Sunak and his ministers need to get a grip on this issue urgently and hold a Cobra meeting.

"Millions of holidaymakers could be facing huge disruption in the coming days due to this fault and we can't risk this Government being missing in action yet again.

"Brits need to know that the Government is doing all it can to make sure people aren't hit with major delays and disruptions in the coming days."

