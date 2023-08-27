Passengers injured as UK cruise ship crashes into freight vessel due to high winds in Mallorca

P&O says the crash was due to a "weather-related incident" - with footage showing severe gusts sweeping across the waves. Picture: Twitter

By Chay Quinn

A number of cruise ship passengers have been injured after a P&O liner that left Southampton crashed into a freight vessel this morning in Mallorca.

The company says it was due to a "weather-related incident" - with footage showing severe gusts sweeping across the waves.

Injuries are being treated by the ship's onboard medical team.

The Britannia is reported to be carrying thousands of passengers off the coast of Palma.

MV Britannia cruise ship of the P&O Cruises fleet was caught in high winds off the coast of Mallorca (file image). Picture: Getty

P&O stressed that while the Britannia is stuck in Palma for the night, "onboard entertainment and activities" were still scheduled for the stranded passengers.

The cruise ship left Southampton for a Mediterranean cruise set to last two weeks.

The vessel was passing through Cadiz and Ibiza when it got into trouble.

Storm in Palma Mallorca breaks it’s moorings and pushes P&O Britannia into another ship and onto rocks. Ship not compromised and being pushed back into position by tugs pic.twitter.com/0RbdQIhPRT — Stephen Marsh (@millermanuk) August 27, 2023

The gusts of rapid wind were caught by one passenger who tweeted the footage from his Twitter account.

Stephen Marsh wrote: Storm in Palma Mallorca breaks it’s moorings and pushes P&O Britannia into another ship and onto rocks.

"Ship not compromised and being pushed back into position by tugs."