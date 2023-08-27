Passengers injured as UK cruise ship crashes into freight vessel due to high winds in Mallorca

27 August 2023, 22:34

P&O says the crash was due to a "weather-related incident" - with footage showing severe gusts sweeping across the waves.
P&O says the crash was due to a "weather-related incident" - with footage showing severe gusts sweeping across the waves. Picture: Twitter

By Chay Quinn

A number of cruise ship passengers have been injured after a P&O liner that left Southampton crashed into a freight vessel this morning in Mallorca.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The company says it was due to a "weather-related incident" - with footage showing severe gusts sweeping across the waves.

Injuries are being treated by the ship's onboard medical team.

The Britannia is reported to be carrying thousands of passengers off the coast of Palma.

MV Britannia cruise ship of the P&O Cruises fleet was caught in high winds off the coast of Mallorca (file image)
MV Britannia cruise ship of the P&O Cruises fleet was caught in high winds off the coast of Mallorca (file image). Picture: Getty

P&O stressed that while the Britannia is stuck in Palma for the night, "onboard entertainment and activities" were still scheduled for the stranded passengers.

The cruise ship left Southampton for a Mediterranean cruise set to last two weeks.

The vessel was passing through Cadiz and Ibiza when it got into trouble.

The gusts of rapid wind were caught by one passenger who tweeted the footage from his Twitter account.

Stephen Marsh wrote: Storm in Palma Mallorca breaks it’s moorings and pushes P&O Britannia into another ship and onto rocks.

"Ship not compromised and being pushed back into position by tugs."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A photograph of gunman Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff TK Waters’ press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Flor

Sheriff provides details of Jacksonville shooting

Merseyside Police announced that the pair were pronounced dead in hospital after reports of a black Mercedes in the floodwater in the region which has seen heavy rain in recent days.

Two dead after car is swept into floodwater on Merseyside as police urge motorists to not drive through sodden roads

Rachel Reeves has confirmed that Labour will not create any wealth taxes if it wins the next general election.

Labour rules out wealth taxes if it win next election in major departure from Corbyn-era policy

Actress Catherine Tyldesley hit back in the storm over a demand for free cakes

Catherine Tyldesley cancels 40th birthday party months after outrage over request for 100 free cakes from baker

Provan was described as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character when the former Metropolitan Police officer was jailed for 16 years at Wood Green Crown Court for raping a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague this month.

Sadiq Khan moves to block pension of former Met Police serial rapist Adam Provan after conviction

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville shooting: Sadness, not rage urged after three black people killed

The FBU is preparing a new legal challenge to ministerial plans to resume housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge, moored in Dorset

Bibby Stockholm plans face fresh legal challenge over Government's 'callous disregard' for safety

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

The kennels are close to the Holloway near Dudley

'We are absolutely devastated': Eleven pet dogs killed in horror kennel fire

A wildfire near the north-eastern Greek village of Sykorrahi

600 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft struggle to control Greek wildfires

A balloon-seller next to piles of sandbags blocking windows of a building in Kyiv

Ukraine investigates mid-air crash that killed three pilots

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges ‘gigantic fraud’ in election result

Prigozhin was reportedly onboard a plane that crashed between Moscow and St Petersburg

Wagner mercenary leader Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis, Russian investigators claim

A helicopter and ambulance involved in the rescue mission after the crash

Three US Marines killed in military plane crash in Australia

The Mayor of London is building a more elaborate way of charging drivers on roads in the capital

Khan's next Ulez? London mayor 'mulls pay-per-mile road tax' using emission zone cameras

Justice secretary Alex Chalk will oversee the new guidelines

'Life means life': Government to expand whole-life prison sentences for most depraved killers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

White man fatally shoots three black people in ‘racially motivated’ attack

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Florida shooting that left three dead was racially motivated, sheriff says

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' exposed by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' unmasked by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford
Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

March on Washington Dream Speech

Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box.

Thieves pull off shocking high-altitude heist in Switzerland leaving climbers baffled

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Fish market in Japan faces uncertainty after radioactive water released

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

11 members of Spain's coaching staff quit over Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Obit Bob Barker

Game show host Bob Barker dies aged 99, publicist says

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit