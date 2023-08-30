Could too many dots have crashed the air traffic control system? Experts expose ageing programme behind the chaos

30 August 2023, 16:55

Passengers have been stranded in airports over the air traffic control meltdown.
Passengers have been stranded in airports over the air traffic control meltdown. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Ageing computer systems have been blamed for the air traffic control meltdown which has caused chaos in airports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The disruption, which began on Monday, is understood to have been caused by a single flight plan - but continues to cause travel chaos three days on.

Basic information such as flight numbers, aircraft types, destinations and routes are needed for displays. If they are not formatted correctly the computer may not recognise the data, resulting in a system collapse.

Stranded holidaymakers are now facing waits of up to 10 days for flights home, leaving them with no choice but to sleep on airport floors while they await updates or foot the bill of staying in accommodation.

Airlines have been criticised for not organising hotel rooms for those impacted.

Thousands have been affected by the technical glitch that hit UK airspace earlier in the week, with analysis showing at least 281 flights were cancelled on Tuesday at the UK's six busiest airports.

Read more: Air traffic control chaos caused by 'unusual piece of data' as frustrated Brits face two week wait to get home

Flight data received by air traffic services ’caused control fault’

Michele Robson, who has worked in air traffic control for more than 20 years, said something as simple as the wrong number of dots used in the old system could have been behind the chaos.

"When there have been failures in the past, it's normally something to do with a bad information that's been input in the incorrect format," she told Sky's daily podcast.

"It's a very old system, it's been running for many years and generally we've been very lucky and we don't often have failures, or if we do, we get it back during that backup time, which is what it's there for.

"There have been other instances where something has been incorrectly formatted and the flight plan computer behaves in a way they're not expecting and effectively causes it to a fail, so that could be enough to potentially crash the system in effect if it was formatted incorrectly.

"You have to space things in a certain way using a certain number of dots, as an example. They do it in a very unique way that's never been done before, otherwise it would happen every day.

"So it has to be something pretty unusual that they've input for it to happen, but it's an old system and perhaps something was input yesterday that it's never seen before and that's what caused it to have this reaction where it's failed."

Flight delays continue following air traffic control issues

It comes after the systems' boss said the chaos was triggered by an "unusual piece of data".

Martin Rolfe, the chief executive of National Air Traffic Services (Nats), said even junk data like that sent to the system cannot just be discarded like spam because of the key safety role controllers play.

The fault forced Nats to input information manually, leading to a reduction in flight plans that has caused hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights and affected hundreds of thousands of passengers since Monday.

Rolfe said on Wednesday: "It wasn't an entire system failure. It was a piece of the system, an important piece of the system.

"But in those circumstances, if we receive an unusual piece of data that we don't recognise, it is critically important that that information - which could be erroneous - is not passed to air traffic controllers."

He told the BBC: "Our systems are safety-critical systems, they are dealing with the lives of passengers and the travelling public.

"So even things like just throwing data away needs to be very carefully considered.

"If you throw away a critical piece of data you may end up in the next 30 seconds, a minute or an hour with something that then is not right on the screens in front of the controller.

"So it is nothing like throwing away spam."

Some passengers may have to wait as long as two weeks for their return flights home, The Sun reports.

One couple, Ken Blanks and his wife Lisa, say they have been told their next available flight back from Gran Canaria is in 12 days.

"I've finished my holiday but there's nobody from easyJet talking to us," he told the publication.

"The next flight is in 12 days so we're stuck here. The airport offered some families hotels but they have to keep getting taxis there and back. It’s 200 euros from the airport."

Frustrated passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam
Frustrated passengers wait in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Picture: PA

Neil Scott, from Newcastle, told LBC he could be stuck in Faro, Portugal, for a week after the air traffic control glitch.

He was set to fly to Glasgow on Monday evening and then head home but now EasyJet have offered them an alternative flight on September 5.

Neil said he will have to take unpaid leave from his social care job if they have to stay until then, and his wife will be late back to her job at a school.

The pair are on holiday with their two teenage sons who also face missing school.

Because he was offered a replacement flight on September 5 by his airline, he cannot book alternative flights and then claim a refund.

Neil said he was left with the possibility of taking unpaid leave as he cannot get home for at least a week.

Read More: ‘You won’t get any compensation’: Thousands of passengers warned they won’t be refunded after air traffic control chaos

Read More: No10 says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos

Rolfe has already said there are no indications that the failure was caused by a cyber-attack and said systems have been running normally since Monday afternoon.

He added: "We are already working closely with them to provide a preliminary report to the Secretary of State for Transport on Monday.

"The conclusions of this report will be made public."

The initial problem was repaired within hours on Monday but the travel chaos is expected to last for some time.

The fault was "identified and remedied" but the backlog of flights meant passengers face days of disruption in the final part of the summer holidays.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sterling flew home from Qatar in the wake of the robbery

Man charged over burglary at Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling's house during Qatar World Cup last December

Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches missiles towards sea after US flies bomber during drills

Russia Government

Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia seeks munitions, White House says

Gabon Mutiny

The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup

Russia Ukraine War

Air attack kills two in Kyiv while Russia accuses Ukraine of drone assault

Airlines could have made the air traffic control chaos story less dramatic by taking control

Airlines could have made the air traffic control chaos a less dramatic story by taking control

Belgium Asylum

Belgium’s asylum shelters ban single men to make room for families

Gabon Mutiny

Gabon leader ‘under house arrest’ amid coup attempt

Flooded road

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida as Category 3 storm

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy

A blue moon will appear in August for the last time this decade.

What is a super blue moon? How to see the rare double lunar event and everything you need to know about it

Michael Jones was killed while working on Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton fan working on club's new stadium crushed to death between beam and machinery

The judge was deployed to the north eastern circuit at Sheffield Combined Court.

Behaviour of judge who fell asleep during trial ‘amounts to misconduct’ as he apologises amid unremitting workload

Burger King is facing a lawsuit after it was accused of making its Whopper burger appear larger on its menus than in real life.

Burger King sued over size of classic Whopper burger after US man says patties do not match advertisements

Pope Francis

Pope says revised environmental encyclical will be released on October 4

Prigozhin's grave

Kremlin says ‘deliberate wrongdoing’ among possible causes of Prigozhin crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hurricane Idalia is set to batter Florida

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as DeSantis urges residents to 'hunker down' in face of 'unprecedented' storm
Andy Jassy

Amazon CEO in warning to staff who defy return-to-office policy

Cowardly killers Lucy Letby and Thomas Cashman refused to face their own sentencings

Criminals will be forced to attend sentencing under new law after cowardly Lucy Letby refused to face justice
More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the Channel

More than 20,000 migrants have already crossed the Channel in small boats this year

Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to Greater Manchester Police HQ in Manchester, as part of an announcement on police 'pursuing all reasonable lines of inquiry to solve more crime'. Picture date: Monday August 28, 2023.

Six former Home Secretaries write to Suella Braverman in support of police reform plans

Gabon coup

Soldiers say they have ousted Gabon’s President

A woman, 42, has been arrested

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by vehicle at Cambridgeshire holiday park as woman, 42, arrested
Tropical Weather

Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane

The officer has been pictured after it was announced he died.

Hero police officer pictured as tributes pour in for ‘hugely respected’ sergeant who died saving man from train tracks
Bowles has admitted attempted murder after he stabbed a woman he believed was at GCHQ

Ex-UK intelligence worker pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing US spy at Cheltenham leisure centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word
Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit