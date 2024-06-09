Liverpool legend and pundit Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital' as former club sends well-wishes

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill in hospital', his former club has confirmed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill in hospital', his former club has confirmed.

The former Reds captain, 68, played at Anfield for over 14 years - running out for the side 620 times and winning eight league titles.

The Scot also won three European Cups and two FA Cups with the side he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977.

His latter career as a pundit alongside Des Lynam and then Gary Lineker on BBC's Match of the Day saw him appear on the nation's television screens for over 20 years.

On Sunday, the Premier League club said in a statement: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

"A defender of the utmost elegance, Hansen’s outstanding raft of honours across a 14-year spell with the Reds – he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977 – included eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

"‘Jocky’, as he was known by teammates, is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the club having played 620 matches, and the Scottish centre-back also served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons.

"The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time."

During his career on television, Hansen became remembered for an infamous statement about Alex Ferguson's young Manchester United side - saying "you can't win anything with kids".

Ferguson's side won both the FA Cup and the Premier League that season.