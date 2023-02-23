Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal Rust film set shooting

23 February 2023, 20:58

Baldwin has said he will stay on as Rust's main actor despite the charges
Baldwin has said he will stay on as Rust's main actor despite the charges. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting of a crew member on a film set.

Baldwin was charged over the shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film Rust in October 2021.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed after Baldwin allegedly fired a loaded prop gun, an incident that also wounded the film's director Joel Souza.

A preliminary court date has been set for April. If found guilty, Baldwin faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars. He must not drink alcohol or possess firearms under the terms set by the judge.

Ms Hutchins' family previously welcomed the charges by saying the Hollywood actor had showed "disregard for human life".

Baldwin's lawyer previously said the actor would fight the "unjust" charges against him.

Hannah Reed Gutierrez, the film’s armorer, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Both face two counts of the charge and Baldwin pledged to fight the charges and win.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin. Picture: Getty

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins's tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," his lawyer said.

"Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

"We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Read More: 'We'll fight and win': Alec Baldwin lawyer says actor will fight involuntary manslaughter charge over Rust shooting

Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said previously: "If any one of these three people, Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls, had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple.

"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set."In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

The assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

After the criminal charges were announced earlier this month, Baldwin expressed his intention to remain as the main actor in Rust.

