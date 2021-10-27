Breaking News

Alec Baldwin faces further questioning as police confirm bullet recovered from shooting

27 October 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 18:03

An investigation is still ongoing following the incident.
An investigation is still ongoing following the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Alec Baldwin is set to face further questioning after police confirmed they recovered the bullet from the fatal shooting on a film set in New Mexico.

The suspected live round - which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza - came from a firearm used by Baldwin on the set of his western film Rust.

County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the development during a press conference alongside Santa Fe's district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

Around 500 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the set - a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds.

Details of the projectile - "apparently the same round" that killed Hutchins - cannot be confirmed until it undergoes further testing, the Sheriff said.

Read more: Alec Baldwin pointed gun “towards camera” when it went off

Read more: Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Two people handled the revolver, described by the district attorney as an "antique-era appropriate gun", before it was given to Baldwin, authorities said. They were armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls.

The assistant director handed Baldwin the firearm and shouted "cold gun", indicating it was safe, court records showed.

Carmack-Altwies said a "complete and thorough investigation is critical" but "if the facts and evidence and law support charges then I will initiate prosecution at that time".

Read more: Gun that killed Halyna Hutchins 'was being used for off-set target practice by crew'

Asked about whether Baldwin could face charges, the district attorney said "all options are on the table at this point".

She said: "I'm not commenting on charges, whether they will be filed or not or on whom.

"We cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation.

"No-one has been ruled out at this point."

Baldwin previously said he was heartbroken by the incident and fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

