Alec Baldwin faces further questioning as police confirm bullet recovered from shooting
27 October 2021, 17:34 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 18:03
Alec Baldwin is set to face further questioning after police confirmed they recovered the bullet from the fatal shooting on a film set in New Mexico.
The suspected live round - which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza - came from a firearm used by Baldwin on the set of his western film Rust.
County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the development during a press conference alongside Santa Fe's district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
Around 500 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the set - a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds.
Details of the projectile - "apparently the same round" that killed Hutchins - cannot be confirmed until it undergoes further testing, the Sheriff said.
Two people handled the revolver, described by the district attorney as an "antique-era appropriate gun", before it was given to Baldwin, authorities said. They were armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls.
The assistant director handed Baldwin the firearm and shouted "cold gun", indicating it was safe, court records showed.
Carmack-Altwies said a "complete and thorough investigation is critical" but "if the facts and evidence and law support charges then I will initiate prosecution at that time".
Asked about whether Baldwin could face charges, the district attorney said "all options are on the table at this point".
She said: "I'm not commenting on charges, whether they will be filed or not or on whom.
"We cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation.
"No-one has been ruled out at this point."
Baldwin previously said he was heartbroken by the incident and fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.