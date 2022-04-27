Moment shocked Alec Baldwin learns Halyna Hutchins has died after Rust shooting

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Video footage shows the moment a shocked Alec Baldwin discovered that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had died after he accidentally shot her on the set of Rust.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the footage, released by Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the actor is in a room with two police officers.

He is told by one: "I do have some very unfortunate news to tell you. She didn't make it."

Baldwin says "no" before putting his hand over his mouth and sitting in stunned silence.

The investigator tells the 64-year-old the film's director, Joel Souza, is still in hospital, before repeating the news that Ms Hutchins "didn't make it" and adding: "I didn't want you to hear it outside of here."

Baldwin remains sitting, moving his hand from his face to his chest and back to his face.

Asked if there is anything the officers can do for him, he says he wants to call his wife before leaving the room with his hand on his forehead.

The police department has released all files related to its ongoing investigation. This also includes footage of Baldwin practicing with a revolver.

It comes as the Santa Fe County Sheriff said "concerning" information has been found in text messages during the investigation.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the messages discuss the possible use of live ammunition on a different movie set a few months before production started on Rust.

Speaking to NBC's Today show, he said: "There was complacency on the set, there was disorganisation and a degree of negligence, whether that rises to a criminal level that'll be up to the district attorney."

Asked about how the live rounds had come to be used, he added: "That was one of the key things we were looking into but as of right now no one has come forward and admitted to bringing the live rounds onto the movie set.

"There was information on text messages that was concerning based on the fact that live ammo was spoken about and possibly used on a prior movie set.

"That was just a few months ago before the Rust movie production began so that is concerning."

Sheriff Mendoza said it was "too early to rule anything out" at this stage of the investigation, adding: "I don't think anybody's off the hook when it comes to criminal charges."

The police investigation comes after a report into the incident found the film's production company "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set" and "demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety".

Rust Movie Productions was fined £104,810, the maximum allowed by state law in New Mexico, following a six-month investigation by the state's environment department.

Baldwin continues to fight a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident.

Cases are being brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Hutchins' family.