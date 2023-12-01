Health alerts issued and elderly people told to 'wear more layers' as South-east England sees earliest winter snow in 15 years

Snow has fallen in areas around the UK after one of the coldest Novembers in years. Credit: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The south-east of England has been hit with its earliest winter snowfall in 15 years - causing health alerts to be issued and older people told to 'wear more layers'.

Oxfordshire has become the first region to have at least a centimeter of snowfall in November since 2007 - as winter's early arrival is set to cause temperatures to drop to their lowest in seven years.

On Friday, parts of the UK could see even more snow - up to 5cm - as temperatures plunge across the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has told elderly people to wear multiple thin layers rather than one thick piece of clothing, and to heat rooms to at least 18C amid the clod blast.

It comes after overnight temperatures dropped as low as minus 6C in south-west England, minus 8C in Wales and minus 10C in parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across the east coast - stretching from Scotland to East Anglia. Ice warnings are also in place throughout Friday for Northern Ireland and south-west England.

Forecasters said the North York Moors and parts of Scotland will also see more snow in hilly areas on Friday.

Thursday's snow blast hit parts of Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland - causing train delays and forcing 30 schools to close in Cornwall for the day or opening late.

Police said snowy conditions led to some crashes on the roads in Country Durham.

The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead covered in snow. Picture date: Friday December 1, 2023. Picture: Alamy

A coating of snow covers the farmland in the upper reaches of Swaledale near the isolated hamlets of Thwaite and Keld in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, giving the area a Christmas card look. Swaledale, North Yorkshire, UK. 30th Nov, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "For most of us it will be dry and bright. There will be some wintry showers over the hills.

"There could be 2cm to 5cm of snow for areas 100m to 200m above sea level, with rain falling at lower levels, particularly Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

"The North York Moors and parts of Scotland will likely get snow.

"There will be another widespread frost, with a max temperature of 5C across the South."

For those who may be travelling on the roads this weekend, National Network Manager at National Highways, Dale Hipkiss, advised motorists to keep an winter kit in the car while driving.

"Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded," he said.

"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so please ... plan ahead for your journey, check weather forecasts, and if weather conditions do become challenging whilst travelling, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

"It's also a good idea for people to check (your) vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, etc. before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns."

He added: "If you do unfortunately find yourself in an unsafe or vulnerable situation and need assistance, please contact the emergency services."

The weather is likely to remain cold next week with a north-easterly air flow pushing through frigid air from the north.