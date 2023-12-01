Health alerts issued and elderly people told to 'wear more layers' as South-east England sees earliest winter snow in 15 years

1 December 2023, 08:31 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 08:35

Snow has fallen in areas around the UK after one of the coldest Novembers in years. Credit: Alamy
Snow has fallen in areas around the UK after one of the coldest Novembers in years. Credit: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The south-east of England has been hit with its earliest winter snowfall in 15 years - causing health alerts to be issued and older people told to 'wear more layers'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oxfordshire has become the first region to have at least a centimeter of snowfall in November since 2007 - as winter's early arrival is set to cause temperatures to drop to their lowest in seven years.

On Friday, parts of the UK could see even more snow - up to 5cm - as temperatures plunge across the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has told elderly people to wear multiple thin layers rather than one thick piece of clothing, and to heat rooms to at least 18C amid the clod blast.

It comes after overnight temperatures dropped as low as minus 6C in south-west England, minus 8C in Wales and minus 10C in parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across the east coast - stretching from Scotland to East Anglia. Ice warnings are also in place throughout Friday for Northern Ireland and south-west England.

Forecasters said the North York Moors and parts of Scotland will also see more snow in hilly areas on Friday.

Thursday's snow blast hit parts of Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland - causing train delays and forcing 30 schools to close in Cornwall for the day or opening late.

Police said snowy conditions led to some crashes on the roads in Country Durham.

The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead covered in snow. Picture date: Friday December 1, 2023.
The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead covered in snow. Picture date: Friday December 1, 2023. Picture: Alamy
A coating of snow covers the farmland in the upper reaches of Swaledale near the isolated hamlets of Thwaite and Keld in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, giving the area a Christmas card look. Swaledale, North Yorkshire, UK. 30th Nov, 2023.
A coating of snow covers the farmland in the upper reaches of Swaledale near the isolated hamlets of Thwaite and Keld in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, giving the area a Christmas card look. Swaledale, North Yorkshire, UK. 30th Nov, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Brits to get 5cm of snow as temperatures plummet to -10C, as warning issued for drivers amid freezing conditions

Read More: Brits to be buried in '600-mile wall of snow' as Scandinavian freeze sweeps the UK with up to 10cm set to fall

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "For most of us it will be dry and bright. There will be some wintry showers over the hills.

"There could be 2cm to 5cm of snow for areas 100m to 200m above sea level, with rain falling at lower levels, particularly Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

"The North York Moors and parts of Scotland will likely get snow.

"There will be another widespread frost, with a max temperature of 5C across the South."

For those who may be travelling on the roads this weekend, National Network Manager at National Highways, Dale Hipkiss, advised motorists to keep an winter kit in the car while driving.

"Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded," he said.

"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so please ... plan ahead for your journey, check weather forecasts, and if weather conditions do become challenging whilst travelling, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

"It's also a good idea for people to check (your) vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, etc. before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns."

He added: "If you do unfortunately find yourself in an unsafe or vulnerable situation and need assistance, please contact the emergency services."

The weather is likely to remain cold next week with a north-easterly air flow pushing through frigid air from the north.

Snow in Alnwick, Northumberland. Road users are being warned of icy conditions as the Met Office issued snow and ice yellow alerts. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023.
Snow in Alnwick, Northumberland. Road users are being warned of icy conditions as the Met Office issued snow and ice yellow alerts. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aslef union has promised rolling strikes between 1 and 9 December

Will your train journey be affected over the Christmas period? December strikes explained

King Charles warned Cop28 that the 'hope of the world' rested on the Dubai summit's shoulders today

'Hope of the world' rests on Dubai climate summit, King Charles tells Cop28

Exclusive
A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Father of girl, 10, tasered by police says officer's actions are a 'green light to go around tasering anybody'

Dozens of schools have been forced to close amid the snowfall

Dozens of UK schools forced to close as Brits wake up to snow - see the full list

Japan US Osprey Crash

Japan voices concern about US military using Osprey aircraft after fatal crash

Thousands of families face being kicked out of their homes ahead of Christmas

'It's about not having anywhere for my kids to sleep': 12,500 families face eviction by Christmas

Engineers were called to the scene after an overhead cable failing left 700 passengers without power or working toilets.

‘Inhumane’ conditions as Eurostar passengers stranded for eight hours without toilets or power

Israel Palestinians

Israeli jets hit Gaza targets after week-long truce expires

Live
Snow has blanketed parts of the UK and more is set to fall today

UK snow latest: Cold health alerts issued as snow blankets parts of UK

Safina Namukwaya has given birth to twins aged 70

Seventy-year-old woman gives birth to twins, but says the father has abandoned her

Israel Palestinians

Israel resumes strikes in Gaza Strip as truce with Hamas expires

Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence after it emerged that he, James May and Richard Hammond were set to leave the Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with good news despite leaving Grand Tour alongside Richard Hammond and James May

Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans on Thursday night

Police officer set on fire and three more hurt after Polish football fans unleash 'planned violence' at Aston Villa game

King Charles in Dubai

Charles to tell world leaders 'the Earth does not belong to us' at Cop28 as he 'prays for action on climate'

Parts of the UK are set to see 5cm of snow on Friday

Brits to get 5cm of snow as temperatures plummet to -10C, as warning issued for drivers amid freezing conditions

Fighting has resumed on Friday

Israel-Hamas war restarts as truce deadline expires, as both sides blame each other for breaching ceasefire terms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Released prisoner

Israeli military confirms release of six more hostages in Gaza Strip

Rishi Sunak will call for an "era of action" on the climate

Sunak to call for 'era of action' on climate at Cop28 - despite watering down green measures at home
Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row
Lloyds banking group is closing more branches in 2024.

Lloyds group to close 45 branches as Labour pledges to keep banks back on the high street - is your local affected?
Hall and Oates

Hall and Oates row: Judge extends pause on Oates’ sale of stake in business

Hamas has claimed Israel is refusing to take back the bodies of the Bibas family

Hamas releases propaganda video of father of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas saying Israel refuses to take his family's bodies
Police clashed with Legia Warsaw fans

Three officers injured as Polish football fans unleash 'planned and systematic violence' on police ahead of Villa game
William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame
Opec sign

Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to world in bid to boost prices

An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

'Provoke us again and we will respond in kind': Mick Lynch issues new threat to government after pay deal halts strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row
King Charles brushed off controversy in his COP28 meeting with Nigeria’s president

King Charles says he’s 'alright… just about' as he brushes off Omid Scobie Endgame row

Mr Scobie said he was 'frustrated' with the name appearing in the Dutch edition of the book

Omid Scobie says he is as 'frustrated as everyone else' after royals in racism storm named in Dutch version of Endgame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit