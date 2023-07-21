Two Michelin star restaurant charges single diners the price of a meal for two - and plans to hike the bill further

21 July 2023, 12:10

A two Michelin star restaurant is charging solo diners as if they were a pair
A two Michelin star restaurant is charging solo diners as if they were a pair. Picture: Google

By Will Taylor

A two-Michelin star restaurant in London is charging single diners the price of a meal for two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex Dilling, in the Hotel Cafe Royal, Mayfair, has solo eaters pay £350, the price of a table for two to use its tasting menu.

They also have to pay £170 for lunch.

But while singletons fork out such large bills, a pair can simply split that bill and ease the cost.

And in more bad news for would-be solo fine diners, the restaurant plans to up its tasting menu price to £390.

But it insists it only has limited space - the modern French gastronomy specialists have just 34 seats - which is why it imposes such a high cost on someone who takes up a table that could be needed to seat two customers.

Victoria Sheppard, who owns the restaurant with Alex Dillon, said: "We have a very high demand for solo dining and only 11 tables and a very maximum of 34 covers in our restaurant, to date we don't turn our tables.

Read more: Huge blaze breaks out in abandoned mansion dubbed 'The Towers' on Billionaires' row in north London

Alex Dilling is charging solo diners a minimum fee worth a tasting menu for two
Alex Dilling is charging solo diners a minimum fee worth a tasting menu for two. Picture: Google Maps

"We procure amongst the highest quality ingredients possibly available to provide the highest level of gastronomic experience."

However, she said the restaurant would accommodate solo diners who don't want to pay the minimum amount if it's possible to fit them in.

She also told the Mail: "I can confirm our prices are increasing by 11 per cent for dinner tasting menus despite an increase in staff costs of 30 per cent and our average cost increase from our suppliers being 25 per cent."

"It's going to be increased in mid August, that's because living is increasing in London, food prices included," a spokesman for the restaurant said.

"I think all the Michelin restaurants in London are increasing the prices, if they are allowing any form of solo diners at all."

The seven course tasting menu includes aged kaluga caviar, pate de Campagne, Limousin veal, blue lobster, bresse peigeon and wagyu sirloin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hemingways everywhere

Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

Russia ship opens fire

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Breaking
Strikes had been set to cripple the London Underground next week

Tube strikes scheduled for next week called off after eleventh hour deal reached between unions and TfL

South Korea Stabbing Attack

One killed, three injured in South Korean knife attack

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacks his country's ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko over aid 'gratitude' row

Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to the UK over weapons 'gratitude' row

A fire burns during a demo

Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

The Bishops Avenue in northwest London is considered to be one of the wealthiest streets in the world

Huge blaze breaks out in abandoned mansion dubbed 'The Towers' on Billionaires' row in north London

Breaking
David Hunter has been found guilty of killing his terminally ill wife

British expat cleared of murdering terminally ill wife but found guilty of manslaughter by Cyprus judge

OpenAI logo

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other firms agree to AI safeguards

Iraq protest

Muslim-majority nations express outrage over Koran desecration in Sweden

Lioness search

Search goes on for ‘lioness’ on the loose in Germany

Lisa Pour went missing in 2013

Police launch murder investigation into London mother who has been missing for 10 years

Auckland shooting scenes

Two killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman

Sadiq Khan was joined by Romesh Ranganathan to launch the campaign

Sadiq Khan wants Londoners to step in and say 'maaate' to pals when they are sexist to women

Forecasters are warning of up to a month's worth of rain falling this weekend

Nearly one month’s worth of rain to drench UK this weekend, Met Office warns

James Barber

Man executed in Alabama over 2001 killing

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tories won Uxbridge but lost two other by-elections

Defiant Sunak says general election not a 'done deal' as Tories keep Uxbridge amid Ulez backlash but lose two seats
Police in Berlin are searching for a lioness that is believed to be on the loose on the outskirts of the city

'Stay out of the woods': Snipers, trackers and night vision drones deployed as lion remains on the loose near Berlin
India Weather

Rescue efforts resume after deadly landslide in western India

Japan US South Korea

Japanese, US and South Korean officials urge dialogue over North’s weapon plans

Zhang was furious with Toth when the latter erased a mark on the clay court

Tennis organisers accuse China of 'manipulating the world' after player erases ball mark in 'new low for sportsmanship'
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest
The Tories won Uxbridge but lost two other by-elections

Sunak avoids by-election wipeout as Tories unexpectedly hold Uxbridge amid Ulez row but party loses two key seats
Labour has bagged the seat of Selby

Starmer celebrates ‘historic’ Selby victory in ‘biggest majority turned over in history of the Labour Party’
The Liberal Democrats have overturned a Tory majority

Lib Dems celebrate 'stunning victory' as they win Somerton and Frome by-election

The Tories have kept a hold on their Uxbridge seat

Tories maintain hold on Boris Johnson's former Uxbridge seat in by-election blow to Labour's Keir Starmer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?
Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit