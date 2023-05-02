Exclusive

Salmond believes Charles 'will be last king of the Scots' as he blasts 'pet poodle' Yousaf over Coronation role

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has told Andrew Marr he believes "Charles III will be last King of Scots", as he mocked Humza Yousaf for looking like a "pet poodle" during his Coronation role. Picture: LBC

By Chris Samuel

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has told Andrew Marr he believes "Charles III will be last King of Scots", as he mocked Humza Yousaf for looking like a "pet poodle" during his Coronation role.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Mr Salmond also criticised FM Humza Yousaf for his role at the ceremony where the Stone of Destiny left Scotland to be used as part of the Coronation, saying the FM looked like a "pet poodle".

The stone was taken to London last week to be used in the coronation of the King this weekend, as it has been used for centuries, however the former first minister said it could have been used to barter for another referendum on Scottish independence.

Salmond told Marr he would have ordered Police Scotland to have a "standoff" to guard the Stone of Destiny and prevent it leaving Scotland, as he said: "You could have put a ring of policemen around Edinburgh Castle."

Asked what the future of the monarchy in Scotland will be, the former FM replied: "Limited. I think Scotland will become independent... and I think the majority of people will want to start on the basis of an elected Head of State.

"If you're starting a new country, then presumably, you start on the premise of a democracy. And in that sense, I think Charles III will be the last King of Scots."

,As the historic object left Edinburgh Castle for the Coronation in London, Mr Salmond said: "In the ceremony, the First Minister of Scotland was like some sort of pet poodle parading on behind it.

Mr Salmond said current FM Humza Yousaf looked like a 'pet poodle' during his coronation role. Picture: LBC

Mr Salmond in conversation with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

"Can I just say that if I were First Minister, and they'll be a collective sigh of relief I'm not, the stone would not be going anywhere.

"The Stone of Destiny is the most ancient symbol of Scottish sovereignty. I mean, I know it's just a lump of rock, but it's our lump of rock.

"And of course, you have to understand why it was taken from Scotland by Edward Plantagenet in 1296 in the first place. Edward took it to Westminster Abbey, to sit on it to symbolise English overlordship over Scotland, that's why it was there... It's a symbol.

"And symbols are important, and politicians do not understand the importance of history and symbolism."

He added: "Basically, the First Minister should have said in my estimation, politely, but firmly, the stone ain't going anywhere until the Westminster Government or King Charles III recognises the right of self-determination of the Scottish people."

Humza Yousaf stands by the Stone of Destiny during a special ceremony at Edinburgh Castle on April 27, 2023 before it is transported to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation. Picture: Getty

The former leader of the SNP said he would have ordered a ring of policemen to guard the Stone of Destiny to prevent it leaving Edinburgh.

He further added of Mr Yousaf: "He looked a bit like a pet poodle, Humza. I'm not sure if he thought he was meant to be smiling or look solemn.

"I don't think he knew if he was meant to be upset that the stone was leaving Scotland or pleased it was to take such an important part in the ceremony.

"Look, the opportunity was there to make a simple statement in defence of the country and the realm. And I'm sure it would have commanded worldwide attention.

"You don't command very much as First Minister of Scotland, but you do command the Scottish Police Force, you could have put a ring of policemen around Edinburgh Castle.

"Have a standoff on the Esplanade and politely explain to the world that Scotland should not sacrifice its symbol of sovereignty until that sovereignty is at least a recognised by Westminster and the powers that are."