Teenager who vanished for four years before walking into police station heard arguing with man and told him 'I'll go back'

30 July 2023, 07:34 | Updated: 30 July 2023, 07:42

Navarro has reappeared in Montana
Navarro has reappeared in Montana. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A missing 18-year-old girl who walked into a police station after disappearing for four years was heard arguing with a man and threatening to "go back", it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neighbours said Alicia Navarro was shouting with a man in their flat in Havre, Montana, some 2,000 miles from her family's home in Glendale, Arizona that she fled from.

They heard the argument on Saturday last week - the day before she walked into the police station to identify herself.

"I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, 'I will go back.' But that's all I heard," neighbour Garrett Smith, 22, told The New York Post.

Read more: Cops quiz four people after teenage girl who vanished four years ago walks into police station 2,000 miles from home

He had seen her about 30 times in the town, and saw her holding hands with a man. The pair seemed shy and "closed-off".

The man seemed to start avoiding Smith after he told him he was from Phoenix, which is not far from Glendale. He appeared to be in his late 20s.

Alicia Navarro was heard arguing with a man
Alicia Navarro was heard arguing with a man. Picture: Facebook

He said he spoke to Navarro once when she said she was "looking for her uncle" near the town's post office days before the row. She did not seem to know the area.

"She was asking for directions. She looked scared," he said.

"She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she's looking for 6th Street. I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle."

Read more: Teenage girl missing for four years then walked into a police station 2,000 miles away has not been reunited with mum

His girlfriend, Megan Alexander, 23, said they saw Navarro enter a "random house". Smith found it odd Navarro called him "mister" because he was only a few years older than her.

She seemed scared and had a "scratchy voice".

Navarro has reappeared after four years
Navarro has reappeared after four years. Picture: Facebook

"Her braces looked pretty bad. She had braces on when she went missing in Arizona in 2019. It looked like she still had the same braces on," Smith said.

Police detained and questioned a man on Friday but it is not known if he was the man the couple saw Navarro with.

She ran away from home after leaving a note to her sleeping family saying she was leaving in September 2019, days before her 15th birthday.

She said she would be back but vanished for four years.

The now 18-year-old was described as safe and well and her mother declared "miracles do exist" after she returned on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses in Havre said heavily-armed officers searched a flat a few streets away from the police station in Havre, and a woman resembling Navarro was spotted at the scene.

She and her mother, Jessica Nunez, have not been reunited in person, but have spoken "briefly" on the phone, according to the family's private investigator Trent Steel.

Navarro has not made "her intentions clear" over whether she will come back to Glendale.

"Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," a Glendale police spokesperson said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Travellers queue at an EU border gate

Brits in Europe will require face and fingerprint scans under new EU checks for holidaymakers

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is pictured with CEO Stockton Rush, who died on the Titan sub

'Forget Stockton': Titan sub co-founder to build floating colony on Venus

Broad is pictured during the fifth test of the 2009 Ashes at the Oval, where he took five wickets and was named man of the match

England legend Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after record-breaking career

Laura Mackenzie said she was denied her "dream job" as a probationary officer in the Highlands

Woman denied police job because she was taking antidepressants launches legal action

Wagner soldiers pose for a picture during a training exercise in Belarus

Wagner troops 'will pose as migrants to enter EU', Polish PM warns

Vorderman is a frequent critic of the Tories

Tory calls on BBC to investigate Carol Vorderman 'for impartiality breaches' after her scathing criticism of Conservatives
Police found a teenager stabbed in Ormskirk

Teenager stabbed to death and 19-year-old injured as town centre cordoned off 'as crime scene' in Lancashire

Twiglet was stolen by a masked thief

'It was horrifying': Millionaire owner reunited with 'Twiglet' the dog recalls seeing home raided by hammer-wielding thief
Andrew has finally been released after 17 years

Rules on prisoner release 'must change' after man wrongly jailed for 17 years fears paying 'board and lodging'

Sick TikToks of James Bulger, animated with technology, have emerged

'Disgusting': Vile TikToks show animated James Bulger tells viewers how he was murdered in disturbing new trend

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Navarro is still in Montana, 2,000 miles from home

Cops quiz four people after teenage girl who vanished four years ago walks into police station 2,000 miles from home

Sir Keir is facing pressure on the Ulez expansion.

Keir Starmer told to ‘get off the fence’ and intervene in Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion after plans ruled lawful

Police are to investigate every crime under the proposed plan.

Police to investigate every crime with ‘reasonable lead’ in bid to tackle falling conviction rates of ‘low level’ crimes

Taiwan Drills

US set to announce military aid for Taiwan

Autonomous Vehicle Fatality Uber

Back-up driver in first fully autonomous car death pleads guilty to endangerment

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detained Suspect Train Crash

US police officer convicted of assault after handcuffed suspect hit by train

The chancellor gave evidence on Friday.

Jeremy Hunt says ‘no decisions’ made on compensation for victims of infected blood scandal

The change moves Ukraine in line with the West

President Zelenskyy changes law so Ukraine celebrates Christmas on different day to Russia

Alan Alada M-A-S-H Auction

M*A*S*H boots and dog tags sold at auction for 125,000 dollars

Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

Customers are outraged by the decision.

'No I'm not buying smaller bottles!': Shoppers’ outrage as Tesco to ‘phase out’ six pint bottles of milk in UK stores
Those injured in the crash have now been discharged from hospital.

Children injured in Wimbledon crash all out of hospital, including seven-month baby, as arrested woman re-bailed
The group has sparked fury

Fury as customers ‘walk out’ of American-themed diner in Norfolk without paying £200 bill

Dangerous foreign criminals are being moved into immigration centres, LBC understands

Violent foreign criminals 'moved out of prison early to free up cells' - and into immigration removal centres
Katnis was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall

Pictured: Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run as father pleaded ‘open your eyes’ in final moments

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit