Teenager who vanished for four years then turned up 2,000 miles from home flees apartment with 36-year-old man

2 August 2023, 21:22

Navarro has fled her apartment with a 36-year-old man
Navarro has fled her apartment with a 36-year-old man. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

A missing teenager who vanished for four years then walked into a police station 2,000 miles from home has run off with a 36-year-old man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alicia Navarro disappeared days before her 15th birthday in 2019, leaving a note to her sleeping parents promising she would come back.

Instead, she vanished completely from their home in Glendale, Arizona before turning up last month at a police station in Havre, Montana.

She asked to be taken off the missing persons list. Officers are investigating what happened to her - but stressed she was now an adult and it was up to her if she went back to her mother.

Read more: Missing US teenager Alicia Navarro ‘hung her head and cried’ as FBI raided Montana home with guns drawn

Navarro has now left the apartment she shared with a 36-year-old man, Eddie Davis. It has not been suggested he was involved in her disappearance four years ago.

The Walmart night shift worker was helped by relatives as he packed up belongings in a car and left, according to neighbours.

Navarro was missing for four years
Navarro was missing for four years. Picture: Facebook

Previously, witnesses reported they heard an argument in the flat before she walked into the police station. She apparently told a man "I will go back" during the row.

A resident said he spoke to Navarro once when she said she was "looking for her uncle" near the post office days before. She did not seem to know the area.

Eyewitnesses in Havre said heavily-armed officers searched a flat a few streets away from the police station, and a woman resembling Navarro was spotted at the scene as she spoke to officers.

Read more: Teenager who vanished for four years before walking into police station 'argued with man' and told him 'I will go back'

"Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," a Glendale police spokesperson said.

She and her mother, Jessica Nunez, have not been reunited in person, but were said to have spoken "briefly" on the phone.

Footage from her police interview, carried out over a video call, was posted online.

Navarro has apparently left an apartment with a 36-year-old man
Navarro has apparently left an apartment with a 36-year-old man. Picture: Facebook

"Did anybody hurt you in any way?" one detective asks.

"No, nobody hurt me," Alicia replies.

"OK. Because our goal - we just want to make sure that you're safe."

"I understand that," she says.

"Thank you very much for talking with us."

"Of course. Thank you for offering help to me."

Nunez fears her daughter met someone online who won her trust.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan

Who is Donald Trump’s new election fraud case judge?

The Trudeaus announced the split on Instagram earlier today

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to divorce after 18 years

Pope Francis boards his flight at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport in Fiumicino to start his five-day pastoral visit to Portugal

Pope Francis blasts ‘scandal’ of clergy abuse in Portugal

The fire service issued a warning to the public.

Urgent warning issued over vapes after exploding device set house on fire leaving family grateful to be alive

The Twitch logo

Twitch expands ban on gambling livestreams

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to separate from wife

Rats gnawed through internet cables in the Tring area

Rats cut off internet across two counties for days after chewing through underground cables

Exclusive
The Bank of England is expected to rise the interest rate to 5.25 percent tomorrow.

'There is light at the end of the tunnel': Rishi Sunak assures homeowners as interest rates set to hit 15-year high

Bowers faces execution over the worst antisemitic attack in US history

Gunman who massacred 11 people in America's worst antisemitic attack given death penalty

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients

WWE chairman and chief executive officer Vince McMahon

WWE boss Vince McMahon served with search warrant and ordered to appear in court

Court sketch artist drawing of Robert Bowers taking notes during sentencing

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman Robert Bowers to be sentenced to death

Barton and Crouch were arrested over Jacob's death

Moment mother pleads 'I didn't do anything' and sobs as police handcuff her over death of 10-month-old son

As Alfie and Noah were introduced by the senior officer, she also posed alongside them in a hospitable manner - but other people were not so kind.

'They hire toddlers now?': Student coppers brutally mocked after being posted online by their boss

China Flooding

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years

The baker has been embroiled in an online row over the free cakes.

Baker embroiled in free cake storm reveals ‘one of the only people who gets free cakes' after Corrie star hit back

Latest News

See more Latest News

Treat Williams

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Dani Alves

Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

After a short trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the 62-year-old was found guilty of two counts of harassment after pursuing Mr Hancock through Westminster

Anti-vaxxer guilty of harassing Matt Hancock through Westminster and accusing him of 'murdering millions' on the Tube
Busy airport queue in Niger

Foreign nationals evacuate Niger as regional tensions rise

Jacob Crouch was found dead in his cot at his Derbyshire home on the morning of December 30 2020

Man found guilty of 'vicious' murder of 10-month-old stepson - while mum convicted of allowing his death
Furious Japanese people have hit out a Warner Brothers' promotion of Oppenheimer - by responding with memes including 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden

Furious Japanese people post Barbenheimer memes with bin Laden and 9/11 after studio tweet error
Treat Williams

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Nicholas Rossi is wanted by authorities in Utah

Rape suspect accused of faking his own death can be extradited to the US

5,070 complaints were made between April 2021 to May 2023

London council announces crackdown on buskers after thousands of noise complaints

Mattel is on the lookout for a chief UNO player for a new game.

Mattel on the hunt for ‘Chief UNO player’ in new role offering £13,926 for four weeks of work in New York

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit