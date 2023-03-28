'I will always win!' Alison Hammond speaks out after police arrested man on suspicion of blackmailing presenter

28 March 2023, 22:05

Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter.
Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter. Picture: Instagram/@alisonhammond55 / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend that the police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter.

Ms Hammond shared a video on Instagram on Monday in which she is seen smiling while lying in bed.

The 48-year-old overlaid the clip with a man's voice, which says, "You want to know four main reasons why I will always win?

"I don't hate on nobody, I pray, I stay in my own lane, and lastly, I'm not competing with nobody expect for myself."

The former Big Brother housemate makes a peace sign with her hand in the post which was captioned with a red heart.

Read more: Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

Read more: Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf

Fans commented with messages of support for the popular presenter, with one writing: “Strong woman. You look amazing. So glad your nightmare is over.”

While another wrote: “Keep sparkling Alison, sending you love and positivity you absolute smasher.”

Ms Hammond was allegedly forced to hand over thousands of pounds to a former friend in an eight-month blackmail plot.

The former Big Brother housemate makes a peace sign with her hand in the post
The former Big Brother housemate makes a peace sign with her hand in the post. Picture: Instagram/@alisonhammond55

The blackmailer is believed to have threatened to publish false details about her private life, with Ms Hammond left "fearing for her family's safety", friends Ms Hammond told The Sun.

Police revealed on Saturday that a man, 36, had been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing the TV personality.

West Midlands police said the man was arrested at an address in Warwickshire, West Midlands,

Alison Hammond is awarded the Media Champion in the Public Eye Award at The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on March 22, 2023
Alison Hammond is awarded the Media Champion in the Public Eye Award at The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on March 22, 2023. Picture: Getty

The man was questioned by police and was released on conditional bail on Sunday, the force added.

Police said on Sunday that they "take reports of this kind very seriously" and that enquiries were "progressing swiftly".

Ms Hammond rose to fame after appearing on a series of popular TV programmes, including Big Brother and This Morning.

She was also recently announced as the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

All UK radio stations will be available on smart speakers

All UK radio stations to be made available by law on smart speakers including Google Nest and Amazon's Alexa

Nashville School attacker

Attacker who went on rampage at Nashville school legally owned seven guns

Mike Pence

Pence ordered to testify over Trump bid to overturn 2020 election result

Gary Lineker has won a tax battle with HMRC

Gary Lineker wins battle with HMRC over £4.9m bill weeks after BBC walkout

Boy Scouts of America badge

Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy upheld in bid to resolve sex abuse claims

Michael Owen's stables in Cheshire saw tragedy today as they announced a staff member had died on shift

Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables while working a shift

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Schoolboy ‘forced into sex acts by Phillip Schofield’s younger brother while porn was projected on wall’, court hears

Police believe Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, 28, had "training", based on the former pupil's behaviour during the attack.

Nashville school shooter who gunned down six people including three children had firearms 'training', police believe

A Jewish restaurant in Athens

Two men suspected of planning mass terror attacks arrested in Greece

Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young?

Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants die in fire at detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)

Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf

Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro president: ‘Negligent’ EU has allowed Russian influence in Balkans

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Man places floral tribute at shooting school

Church pastor’s daughter among the dead in Nashville school shooting

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers

Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is "probably one of the most hated people in the country", his barrister has told a court.

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel is 'one of the most hated people in the country' but not guilty, jury told
Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children
Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation

Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

NHS dentist prices are set to surge again

NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

France Italy Extradition

France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian space capsule hit by coolant leak returns safely to Earth

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and younger Julia (inset). Madeleine McCann (r)

Private detective reveals 'small detail' which convinced her woman may be Madeleine McCann

The damning report has raised concerns about the culture at UHB hospitals

'Corrosive' culture at University Hospitals Birmingham 'could put patients' safety at risk'
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit