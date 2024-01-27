All Brits must brace for conscription ‘within six years’ unless Putin is defeated, expert warns

27 January 2024, 07:34 | Updated: 27 January 2024, 07:36

Brits must prepare for conscription within the next six years, an expert has said.
Brits must prepare for conscription within the next six years, an expert has said. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

All Brits must prepare for conscription within six years unless Vladimir Putin is defeated, an expert has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as several Nato members face warnings about bolstering their militaries in the event of an armed conflict, most likely with Russia.

This includes the UK, where the head of the British Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, said Brits would face being called up in the event of a war as our military is 'too small'.

Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert at the University of Buckingham, has said Sir Patrick is “absolutely right” that the UK should prepare for an outbreak of all-out war.

“The UK Government should plan to sign up volunteers now and over the next three years and 'the whole of the nation' should prepare for conscription within six years unless Putin were defeated,” he told The Mirror.

Professor Glees compared the current situation in the UK to 1937, the pre-war years before the outbreak of another war.

This follows previous comments made by Sir Patrick back in 2022, when he said the UK was having a ‘1937 moment’ as the West came to grips with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: US to store nuclear weapons in new RAF facility as Nato countries warned to prepare for Putin conflict

Read more: Health conditions that exempt you from serving in the army, after general's warning 'Brits could be called up to fight'

Professor Anthony Glees has said Brits must prepare for war within six years.
Professor Anthony Glees has said Brits must prepare for war within six years. Picture: Alamy

While Sir Patrick does not support conscription - which means forcing individuals to serve in the military - in the British army, he said he does believe there needs to be a "shift" in the mindset of regular Brits.

Sir Patrick wants regular Brits to 'think more like troops' in case an all-out war with Russia does break out.

He called for a Finnish-style 'citizen army', which would be made up of 500,000 people, including soldiers, reserves and eventually, volunteers and regular citizens.

Professor Glees continued: “I would see a 'limited conscription', a call-up of incentivised volunteers, as being very much on the cards if Putin is now thrown out of Ukraine.

“Obviously, if there were a wider European or world war, conscription would follow at once.

“Putin has repeatedly said he wants the post-1997 NATO states to be disarmed and brought back into the Russia orbit, re-creating the system of satellites that was the strategic policy of the USSR.

“There's not a snowball's chance in hell of Putin just going away.”

General Sir Patrick Sanders has said the UK needs a 'citizen army'.
General Sir Patrick Sanders has said the UK needs a 'citizen army'. Picture: Alamy

It follows a warning by a senior Nato official that the West faces an all-out war with Russia within 20 years.

Admiral Rob Bauer said that although Nato and member governments are readying themselves for conflict with Vladimir Putin's regime, civilians must realise that they also have a role to play.

He told reporters last week that civilians would have to be mobilised in large numbers if war broke out, and governments would have to prepare for how to manage that process.

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that conscription was not on the agenda.

No 10 also defended the UK government’s spending on defence on Friday after a senior US military figure urged it to ‘reassess’ the size of its armed forces.

It comes after Pentagon documents have revealed that the United States will store nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years.

Contracts for a new facility at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, detail US plans to place nuclear weapons three times the strength of the Hiroshima bomb at the base, The Telegraph reports.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, left, and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi

Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after US and China announce talks

Yemen's Houthi weaponized followers ride vehicles

Oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden after Houthi missile attack as UK warns it 'reserves right to respond'

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE parent company after sex abuse lawsuit filed

Exclusive
Former police officer Jonathan Greentree believes he was attacked by Calocane a year before his deadly rampage

Ex-police officer believes he was assaulted by triple killer Valdo Calocane one year before deadly Nottingham attacks

Vince McMahon has resigned as executive chairman of TKO.

WWE founder Vince McMahon resigns after allegations of sex trafficking and defecating on female colleague’s head

F-16 fighter jet

US approves F-16 fighter jet sale after Turkey ratifies Sweden’s Nato membership

Lahaina fire

Last of the 100 known victims in deadly Hawaiian wildfire indentified by police

It comes as fears of a conflict with Russia escalate

US to store nuclear weapons in new RAF facility as Nato countries warned to prepare for Putin conflict

Emma Webber said the days after realising her son had died were a 'blur'

Barnaby Webber's mum calls for public inquiry after Nottingham killer handed indefinite order for manslaughter

Donald Trump

Trump ordered to pay writer extra £65m for saying sex attack claim was a lie

Donald Trump must pay E Jean Carroll more than $80m

Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3m in damages for defaming columnist and rape accuser E Jean Carroll

Donald Trump

Jury begins deliberations in defamation case after Trump walks out

The holiday home was rented out by Constance Marten and her lover

Inside filthy holiday home used by runaway aristocrat and lover before they went missing with newborn baby

Yemen's Houthi weaponized followers ride vehicles

‘British oil tanker’ hit in missile attack by Houthi rebels

Convoy of tractors

Convoys of farmers in tractors paralyse France’s roads in protest at government

Stolen Painting Mob

British painting stolen by mobsters is returned to owner’s son – 54 years later

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian refugees

UN relief agency sacks staff accused of taking part in Hamas attack on Israel

Emma Webber said the days after realising her son had died were a 'blur'

'I fell to my knees and screamed': Barnaby Webber's mum describes harrowing moment she realised her son had died
Vladimir Putin

Putin vows to make public findings of investigation into transport plane crash

Donald Trump outside his apartment

Trump walks out of closing arguments at court hearing defamation claim

Israeli soldiers overlook the Gaza Strip from a tank, as seen from southern Israel

Genocide case outrageous says Netanyahu, and vows Israel will press ahead

Mali Rebels Peace Deal

Fears of renewed violence as Mali terminates peace deal with Tuareg rebels

George Carlin

Estate of George Carlin sue company over fake comedy special made using AI

Several health conditions could rule Brits out from serving in the army

Health conditions that exempt you from serving in the army, after general's warning 'Brits could be called up to fight'
King Charles is recovering fine after prostate treatment, Queen Camilla has said

King Charles 'doing well' after prostate surgery as Queen Camilla reveals 'he’s fine'

Klopp said he can't do the job 'on three wheels'

'My energy level was endless but now it's not': Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on shock exit from Liverpool

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles visited Kate in the London Clinic before undergoing his own procedure for an enlarged prostate

King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing an operation for his 'enlarged prostate'
King Charles is undergoing prostate treatment

What is an enlarged prostate and how will King Charles be treated?

King Charles has headed to hospital for his prostate treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at hospital ahead of his prostate treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit