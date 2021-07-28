Amanda Pritchard appointed as new Chief Executive of NHS England

28 July 2021, 17:51

Amanda Pritchard will be the first woman to hold the position
Amanda Pritchard will be the first woman to hold the position. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Amanda Pritchard is to become the new head of the NHS in England.

Ms Pritchard has worked as chief operating officer under outgoing boss Lord Stevens, who finishes his tenure at the end of the week.

"Over the last two years, trust leaders have welcomed Amanda's calm, team oriented, and effective national operational leadership of the NHS through one of the most challenging periods in its history," said chief executive of NHS Providers Chris Hopson.

"She has a deep and strong connection with NHS frontline leaders and staff which will be much needed given the scale of the challenge ahead.

"It is also particularly pleasing to see a female NHS chief executive appointed for the first time in the service's 73-year history."

Read more: Widow of murdered police sergeant pays tribute as National Police Memorial is unveiled

Read more: Councillors pass vote of no confidence in former health secretary Matt Hancock

Ms Pritchard will take over in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 and as the NHS faces an unprecedented backlog of care, with more than five million on the waiting list.

She has held a number of key roles across the health service, including running the busy London trust Guy's and St Thomas' and as chief executive of NHS Improvement.

As chief operating officer of NHS England she was in charge of the operational performance of the health service as well as implementation of service transformation and improvements in patient care.

Ms Pritchard joined the NHS through the graduate management training scheme in 1997.

She also served as a health team leader in the Cabinet Office's delivery unit.

Read more: Spain 'on verge of amber-plus list', but France could move to quarantine-free travel

Read more: I want to pay police more but times are tough, PM tells LBC

The role of chief executive in the NHS in England was first created in 1985 and it is the first time that a woman has been given the title.

Ms Pritchard will be in charge of the NHS's annual budget of almost £150 billion and the service's 1.2 million staff.

Tory peer Dido Harding applied for the job, as did KPMG's Mark Britnell.

NHS England announced in April that current chief executive Lord Stevens was to stand down "as planned" at the end of July.

According to the NHS England annual report for 2019/20, the chief executive salary was between £195,000 and £200,000.

The report stated that Lord Stevens had, during that year, voluntarily taken a £20,000 per annum pay cut for the sixth year in a row.

Read more: Double-jabbed travellers from US and EU will be allowed to enter England without isolation

Read more: Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: "[Ms Pritchard] will hit the ground running when Lord Stevens leaves.

"This role is arguably the most significant across the entire public sector and with a new Secretary of State getting up to speed, this continuity at the top of the NHS will be vital."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency services were called to Trafford General Hospital after it was stuck by lightning on Wednesday afternoon

Staff and patients evacuated after hospital struck by lightning
Pedro Castillo

Left-wing political novice sworn in as Peru’s president

Ben & Jerry’s

Israeli legislators urge Ben & Jerry’s to drop ban on sales in settlements
Emergency vehicles attending the Chempark site

‘No longer much hope’ of finding five missing workers at German blast site
A police detective holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle

US gunmaker offers £24 million to Sandy Hook school shooting families
There have been over 250 episodes starring the bespectacled aardvark Arthur

Iconic children's cartoon Arthur axed after 25 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Names on national police memorials 'will keep growing,' says former cop

'The names will keep growing': Former officer's stirring reaction to national police memorial
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers
Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal
LBC's Political Editor gives his analysis

Analysis: PM’s comments hint at more economic pain to come

The Prime Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson claims the press won't be "muzzled" by Official Secrets review

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London