The Prime Minister Boris Johnson exclusively with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

27 July 2021, 20:30

Nick Ferrari questions the Prime Minister
Nick Ferrari questions the Prime Minister. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed exclusively by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast and you can listen live Wednesday from 7am.

Ahead of the unveiling of a new memorial to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of those from the police service who have given their lives to protect us all, LBC's Nick Ferrari interviews the Prime Minister.

The £4 million 40ft memorial recognising the sacrifice of police who died in the line of duty will be unveiled in a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Wednesday.

The PM was also asked about his relationship with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the policing of the Euro 2020 finals at Wembley and Nick pressed him for his views on his former aide Dominic Cummings.

Ahead of the unveiling, you can listen to the full interview between Nick Ferrari and the Prime Minister from 7am on LBC.

The new memorial is the result of a seven-year fundraising campaign and represents an open door to symbolise the dangerous places police officers sometimes have to enter.

The campaign was kick-started by a £1million government donation with the rest given by private companies, the public, the policing family and other benefactors.

Sir Hugh Orde, chairman of the UK Police Memorial Trust, said fundraising would continue in order to build an inscribed memorial wall.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube and Facebook.

