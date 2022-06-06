Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

6 June 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 17:11

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening
Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening. Picture: Alamy
Iain Dale

By Iain Dale

Tonight’s vote is a numbers game. That may seem like a statement of the bleedin’ obvious, but it’s not just about the Prime Minister winning a majority of one. Churchill once said a win is a win and one is enough.

In normal circumstances that might be true, but we are not in normal circumstances.

Theresa May won 63% of the vote when she was forced to undergo a confidence vote in 2018. Jacob Rees-Mogg, at the time a critical backbencher, said she had lost her authority, and worse.

I wonder if he will be singing from the same hymn sheet tonight if Boris Johnson gets less than 63% of Tory MPs.

I predicted last week that enough Tory MPs would have sent in letters by today. It gives me little pleasure to be proved right. But what follows tonight is much less predictable.

Read more: Boris in fiery clash with rebel Tories ahead of crunch leadership vote

Read more: Boris's anti-sleeze chief quits over Partygate ahead of confidence vote

Comparatively few MPs and ministers have come out in outright support of the Prime Minister today. Some of the cabinet have failed to pledge their loyalty.

This leads me to believe that the result could be rather closer than most pundits are predicting. One ex cabinet minister has said that there’s even a 10% chance of Boris Johnson losing.

Here’s what the numbers will mean. There are 359 Conservative MPs. Anything about 269 (75%) for the Prime Minister would put the whole leadership question to bed. I think he needs at least two thirds (239) to be reasonably confident that his long term position is safe.

Anything under 215 (60%) and he’s in the danger zone. The devil in me wonders if it might be 52-48, just like the Brexit referendum. In that case it would e 186-173, which would be a very narrow majority indeed.

If the result really was that narrow, I suspect the Prime Minister’s instinct would be to call a general election. One senior MP told me today that the Cabinet would stop him. He then had second thoughts and said: “Actually, they probably wouldn’t, the supine bunch of c****”.

Voters don’t like voting for divided parties. Nadine Dorries’s tweets attacking Jeremy Hunt today do not give an impression of unity.

Whatever happens tonight these sort of spats need to stop if the Conservative Party has any chance of winning an outright majority at the next election.

Andrew Marr and Ben Kentish will be joining me from 7-10pm so do tune in for all the latest news, the result at 9pm and some great analysis. You can also watch the entire show on Global Player or on the LBC Youtube Channel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest

Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote

Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis

Monkeypox symptoms include lesions on an infected person's hands

UK monkeypox infections increase by 77 bringing total cases to 302

Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca

Tributes paid after boy, six, drowns in Majorcan pool

Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down

Six arrested after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot 28 times amid gang war

Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence from his own MPs

Boris's crunch vote: What happens next on PM's day of destiny?

Nadine Dorries took aim at Jeremy Hunt

Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

Jim Fitton (left) with Wolker Waldmann

Retired British geologist jailed for 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artefacts

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion sensationally quits over partygate 'resigning matter'

Boris's anti-sleaze chief quits over Partygate ahead of confidence vote

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Exclusive
Sir Keir said this is the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson

'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Starmer ahead of confidence vote tonight

Strikes have caused commuter chaos

Commuters slam 'greedy' rail union as Tube strike causes London chaos

Exclusive
Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work

Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work until after football season

Boris Johnson is facing a confidence vote tonight, Sir Graham Brady confirmed. Jeremy Hunt (bottom right) is to vote against the PM

Boris in fiery clash with rebels ahead of Tory vote to decide PM's future

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq
Google and YouTube signs

Australian court orders Google to pay £411,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
Jacob Hoggard, frontman for the Canadian band Hedley

Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

A missile is fired during a joint training between US and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea

US and South Korea fire missiles into sea, matching North Korea’s launches
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with families awarded Orders of Parental Glory via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv
Some 70 companies in the UK are participating in the pilot

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot
Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US

Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee
Alec John Such

Former Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70
Len Goodman has received a backlash for his comments.

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London