Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has new 'therapeutic' job as he continues recovery after Top Gear crash

Andrew Flintoff. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has landed himself a new 'therapeutic' job as he continues his recovery nearly one year on from his horror Top Gear crash.

The England cricket legend was recently spotted training a Golden Retriever guide dog near his home in Manchester, The Sun reports.

"Believe it or not, he was training a guide dog," his former England teammate Steve Harmison told TalkSport.

"Which I'm sure is going better now than it was, because he tripped over about three times on his way around the field."

It comes after it emerged Freddie reached a £9m settlement with the BBC 10 months after his horror car crash while filming Top Gear.

The cricket legend is understood to have negotiated the payout to make up for two years' loss of earnings.

Flintoff suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the crash, which took place during the filming of Top Gear in December 2022.

He is understood to have opted against suing the BBC, which may have earned him a "bigger payout", The Sun reports.

The BBC has since "sincerely apologised" to Freddie, with both parties described as "satisfied" with the outcome.

Flintoff was seen in public for the first time since his horror crash back in September.

Flintoff, 45, was seen on the balcony of Cardiff's Sophia Gardens to watch England's opening one-day international against New Zealand, which they lost by eight wickets.

Speaking at the time, England captain Jos Buttler said it was "great" to have Flintoff around the squad and he had "settled in really well".

Speaking after the hosts' eight-wicket defeat, he said: "So he's been starting to do some stuff in cricket."It's just great for him to be around, he's obviously an England legend and it's just nice to have him around the group.

"He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe.

"A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he's settled in really well. It's great to have him with us. Just for this series."

Former England player Andrew Flintoff in his role as mentor to the England team. Picture: Getty

Flintoff is said to have had to wait just shy of an hour for an air ambulance while the Top Gear team struggled to find a medical stretcher for him after his crash.

He is also believed to have been without a helmet in a car that was not fitted with an airbag.