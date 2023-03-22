I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence

Andrew Marr has offered his explanation of what Boris Johnson's Partygate defence is going to be - ahead of the former PM's appearance before a panel of MPs that will likely decide his future in politics.

"I didn’t do it, but if I did do it, not that I did do it, I don’t remember not doing it, so I didn’t mean to say I didn’t do it - or - if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it. Even if I did do it, which I didn’t - do it. Or, it may have been the other way around. And I can’t recall, it doesn’t matter. And anyway you lot are all bent as corkscrews wrapped in nine bob notes,” said Andrew in an excoriating takedown of the former PM’s choice of words.

Boris Johnson will be grilled by a panel of MPs over Partygate later in key evidence that could ultimately decide his future.

MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee are investigating whether Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

Today 110 more pages of evidence was published with photos, past Covid guidance, witness statements, emails and texts ahead of the former PM’s appearance.

