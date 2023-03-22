I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence

22 March 2023, 11:22

Andrew Marr has offered his explanation of what Boris Johnson's Partygate defence is going to be - ahead of the former PM's appearance before a panel of MPs that will likely decide his future in politics.

"I didn’t do it, but if I did do it, not that I did do it, I don’t remember not doing it, so I didn’t mean to say I didn’t do it - or - if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it. Even if I did do it, which I didn’t - do it. Or, it may have been the other way around. And I can’t recall, it doesn’t matter. And anyway you lot are all bent as corkscrews wrapped in nine bob notes,” said Andrew in an excoriating takedown of the former PM’s choice of words.

Boris Johnson will be grilled by a panel of MPs over Partygate later in key evidence that could ultimately decide his future.

MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee are investigating whether Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

Today 110 more pages of evidence was published with photos, past Covid guidance, witness statements, emails and texts ahead of the former PM’s appearance.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson Partygate hearing: What is the Privileges Committee?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Exclusive
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine

Russian drones kill four at student dormitory in Ukraine as rival summits end

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released
Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later

Partygate evidence LIVE: Boris Johnson to be grilled by panel of MPs - as more evidence is released
Councillors have voted to chop down hundreds of trees in Coton Orchard to build a 'green' bus route

Hundreds of trees at historic orchard to be felled as council votes for ‘green’ bus route

Dick Van Dyke (l) and in Mary Poppins (r) crashed his car into a gate near his Malibu home

Dick Van Dyke, 97, escaped serious injuries after smashing into a gate when his car skidded in the rain
Kent Police poster and Maidstone Police Station

Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

Kenyan protesters wearing masks to preserve their anonymity as they demonstrate against Uganda’s tough stance against homosexuality

Ugandan parliament passes Bill to jail gay people

A sticker that reads, 'Keep Locker Rooms Safe'

US state restricts school toilet use by transgender people

The Chancellor said a rise in inflation shows it isn't inevitable that it would fall

Inflation unexpectedly leaps to 10.4% after food prices rise to highest level in 45 years

Former Prime Minister's Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to vote against Rishi Sunak's 'unacceptable' Brexit deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping leaves Moscow after three-day visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit