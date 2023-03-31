Breaking News

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan released from prison in Romania 'with immediate effect' and placed under house arrest

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan released from prison in Romania 'with immediate effect' and placed under house arrest. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan are set to be released from prison in Romanian and placed under house arrest 'with immediate effect' a judge has ruled.

According to court documents, the pair - alongside two female accomplices - will be released from jail immediately after an order from an appeals court in Bucharest.

The 36-year-old former professional kickboxer and Big Brother star had been held since late December amid ongoing investigations into allegations of rape, people trafficking and forming an organised crime group by Romanian authorities.

Both have denied wrongdoing throughout their detention.

The documents stated that the court "rejects the proposal to extend the duration of the preventive arrest measure".

It added that the changes to the group's detention relate to "the defendants Tate III Emory Andrew, Tate Tristan, Naghel Georgiana Manuela and Radu Alexandra Luana."

Only a matter of weeks ago Tate's detention in Romania was extended by a court for another 30 days until April 21.

However, that has now been overturned on appeal.

