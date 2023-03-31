Horseshoe killer jailed for 21 years following the murder of a fellow train passenger over loud music dispute

31 March 2023, 18:28

Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Thomas Parker, 24.
Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Thomas Parker, 24. Picture: LBC / Alamy / CPS

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for battering a fellow passenger to death with a horseshoe following a dispute over loud music on board a train.

Kirkpatrick Virgo was found guilty of attacking Thomas Parker, 24, on a platform at Reading station after the pair disembarked the train on July 30, 2022.

Reading Crown Court heard how the confrontation began when Virgo's friend was asked by Mr Parker's brother, 27-year-old Craig Parker, to turn down the volume of his music - a request which angered 42-year-old Virgo.

Jurors were told how the row began at around 23:00 BST, with the two groups shouting at each other before off-duty police officers stepped in to halt the altercation.

Virgo, from Slough, had previously admitted manslaughter and carrying an offensive weapon but had always denied murder.

Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Thomas Parker, 24.
Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Thomas Parker, 24. Picture: LBC / CPS

Taking umbrage to the 27-year-old's request, Virgo followed the pair with his friend after disembarking the train at Reading station.

CCTV showed the elder Parker brother stepping behind a station pillar to vomit, as the court heard he had consumed a McDonald's milkshake on the train.

Virgo then used the momentary distraction to swing at Parker's younger brother, before walking away at pace.

Describing how his son Tom "did not have a bad bone in his body", the victim's father added: "I would describe him as a lover not a fighter."

Read more: Former head of the Royal Marines took his own life after experiencing 'substantial stress' inquest concludes

Read more: Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'

Giving evidence in court, Craig Parker said: "Once I vomited I felt Tom looking over me, making sure I was all right," he said, adding: "Then it happened, so quickly, Tom was on the floor in front of me."

The court heard how the single blow inflicted to the back of Mr Parker's head was enough to result in fatal injuries, with Craig Parker pursuing Virgo before the pair were eventually separated by security.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Thomas Parker was pronounced dead at 00:14 BST on July 31.

Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court.
Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court. Picture: LBC / CPS Handout

"I received a phone call from our son Craig. Every parent's worst nightmare was about to unfold in front of us," recalled the victim's father, Steven Parker, in court.

Mr Parker said he was unable to comfort his son or even hug him due to the area being cordoned off as an ongoing crime scene.

He added: "We approached in fear, hoping in our hearts we would be able to take Tom home with us, or at least take him to hospital where he could receive medical treatment. We could not be more wrong."

"We wanted to hug Tom, to take him home, to gently shake him and tell him to wake up. To tell him everything will be OK."

Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court.

Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court.
Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court. Picture: CPS

The court had previously heard Virgo had five previous convictions for criminal damage, harassment, drink-driving, possessing crack cocaine and heroin and another driving offence.

Sentencing Virgo, Judge Amjad Nawaz said: "In the blink of an eye Thomas Parker lost his life after being dealt a blow to back of his head. He died at 14 minutes past midnight on July 31 last year.

"That event changed the lives of those connected to both Tom Parker and Virgo forever. Those changes are there forever and that is a tragedy for both families.

"Mr Parker was 24-years-old and was a son and brother and grandson - his loss will be there for all those connected forever.

"No sentence I can pass will ever put that right. His family will be denied the pleasure of watching him grow up and flourish.

Adding: "I am satisfied that the defendant's remorse is genuine."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paul Hinchcliffe

Police officer who pulled down teenager's top and took pictures of her breasts jailed for eight months

Pope Francis

Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday

Donald Trump will appear in court at 14:15 Eastern Time on Tuesday 4 April, according to a court spokesperson

Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday but 'will not be put in handcuffs', lawyers say

Oscar Pistorius at a bail hearing in 2013

Pistorius to stay behind bars after being denied parole

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday to face New York indictment

The former head of the Royal Marines died by suicide after experiencing what's been described as "substantial stress" both at home and at work, an inquest has concluded.

Former head of the Royal Marines took his own life after experiencing 'substantial stress' inquest concludes

David Redfern sentenced to life in prison for murder

Final moments of grandmother before '21-stone bully' murdered her after she confused his home with B&B

Unite has announced that airport staff at Heathrow will be holding 10 days of strikes.

Heathrow Airport staff go on strike as CEO gets bumper pay rise over salaries break down

Airbnb offers Londoners £100 bonus to rent out their spare rooms during the King's Coronation

Londoners offered £100 bonus by Airbnb to rent out spare rooms during the King's Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation raised $13 million from two wealthy benefactors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked just one hour a week for Archewell

Beccy was a beloved lollipop lady

Family pays tribute to 'devoted' lollipop lady who died after being hit by car

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Minister for measures for declining birthrate Masanobu Ogura

Japan proposes measures to boost marriage and birth rates

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'

Donald Trump plans to fight his incidtment

Donald Trump 'angry and upset' but not worried over charges in hush money probe into Stormy Daniels payment

Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a state-of-the nation address in Minsk on Friday March 31 2023

Russia might place strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, Lukashenko says

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge

Man, 27, and woman, 33, released following arrests after double shooting of father and son

The robbery happened along Grayson Avenue in Pakefield

Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home
Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Firefighters have revealed a toxic work culture in their brigades

Homophobic messages, racist photos and sexism: Firefighters reveal shocking work cultures after damning report
The BBC has announced that it has appointed John Hardie to launch the review into its social media guidance.

Review into impartiality guidance launches after Gary Lineker social media fury

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope ‘ate pizza for dinner and will leave hospital on Saturday’

The charge against Michael Vaughan have been dropped

Racism charge against ex-England cricket captain Michael Vaughan 'not proved' with witness accounts 'inconsistent'
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit