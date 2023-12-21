Andrew Tate and brother Tristan make bid to return to UK after their mum suffers heart attack

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have made a desperate bid to return to the UK after their mother suffered a heart attack.

The brothers' mum was rushed to hospital this afternoon, where she will undergo emergency surgery, a spokesperson for the pair said.

The Tate brothers, originally from Luton, are banned from leaving Romania, and have had previous requests to leave the country denied.

Andrew Tate said on Twitter: "My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital.

"I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London."

Their spokesperson added: "It is our understanding that she will be undergoing emergency surgery.

"Her discharge from the hospital is contingent on the success of this critical procedure.

"In light of this critical and devastating situation, Andrew and Tristan are hopeful that the court will expedite their request to temporarily leave the country to be with their mother and support her during this challenging time."

The Tates are unable to leave Romania. Picture: Alamy

The Tate brothers are unable to leave Romania after they were charged police in the summer as part of an ongoing sex trafficking information.

They both deny sex trafficking and rape allegations.