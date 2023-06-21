'I believe in justice and God' Andrew Tate lashes out at Romanian prosecutors ahead of court date

21 June 2023, 10:27 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 10:31

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest
Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Andrew Tate said he "believes in justice and God" as he and brother Tristan arrived at a Bucharest court to face human trafficking and rape charges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tristan and two Romanian women - Luana Radu and Georgiana Nagel -  were also charged in the case, which was revealed on Tuesday. They also appeared in court arriving half hour before them and accompanied by their lawyer.

Romania's anti-organised crime police allege that the defendants set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims.

The brothers deny all the accusations. If convicted they face years in prison.

The pair arrived for the preliminary hearing which is expected to last all day and where a judge will decide if to proceed to a full trial.

Surrounded by media and flanked by bodyguards, Tate made his comment about "God and justice" as he entered the court building which saw several TV camera crews fall over in the melee.

Andrew Tate arriving at court
Andrew Tate arriving at court. Picture: Alamy
Andrew Tate (C-L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) arrive at The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on February 27
Andrew Tate (C-L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) arrive at The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on February 27. Picture: Getty

Tate, 36, took to social media last night to lash out at the indictment, claiming it was issued as part of a broader conspiracy against him being carried out by the 'Matrix'.

In the first 13-minute clip, Tate attacks the media over what he says is unfair treatment - and thus, he claims, proving 'the Matrix' is working against him.

In the latest clip, he claims that he has "been offered to sell my soul very many times."

Claiming to answer what happens next, Tate suggests that he is expecting charges to be brought against him in the UK.

"Don't know what for, I've done nothing wrong," he says on this suggestion. "Something's going to appear from nowhere."

He then says that he has "very high-level friends and whistleblowers who are confirming exactly that."

Police detained Tate and the other three suspects in late December last year and they were placed under house arrest at the end of March.

"While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," Tate's media team said in response to the indictment.

They added the case "allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence".

Romanian authorities have asked for the defendants to stay under house arrest.

The four are accused of forming an organised criminal group in early 2021 "with a view to committing the crime of trafficking in persons on the territory of Romania, but also in other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom," DIICOT prosecutors.

They said the organised criminal group sexually exploited seven victims "through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion".

The victims were forced "to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms," DIICOT prosecutors said.

A dual citizen of the United States and Britain, former kickboxer Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago, after first starting a webcam business in the UK.In 2016,

Tate appeared on 'Big Brother' but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.

