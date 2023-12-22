Andrew Tate and brother Tristan lose bid to return to UK after mum suffers heart attack

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have had their "emergency" request to visit his mother in hospital in the UK rejected by a Romanian court.

Andrew Tate said he had made the request to leave the country after his mother suffered a heart attack.

In a statement given to the Associated Press, Tate's spokesperson said the ruling "has left us disheartened".

The kickboxer, 37, and his brother, Tristan, 35, who are both dual UK-US nationals, were ordered not to leave Romania after being charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang.

The duo have denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking, with a trial due to take place.

In a post on X after the ruling, Tate, who has amassed 8.5 million followers on the platform, said: "Rejected.

"The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive."

In a follow-up post, he said: "There's no innocent until proven guilty in Romania."

My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital.



I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 21, 2023

Their spokesperson said yesterday: "It is our understanding that she will be undergoing emergency surgery.

"Her discharge from the hospital is contingent on the success of this critical procedure.

"In light of this critical and devastating situation, Andrew and Tristan are hopeful that the court will expedite their request to temporarily leave the country to be with their mother and support her during this challenging time."

The Tates are unable to leave Romania. Picture: Alamy

The Tate brothers are unable to leave Romania after they were charged police in the summer as part of an ongoing sex trafficking information.

They both deny sex trafficking and rape allegations.