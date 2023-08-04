'I've done nothing wrong': Andrew Tate protests innocence after being freed from house arrest over sex trafficking charges

4 August 2023, 16:20

Andrew Tate (pictured with brother Tristan) has been released from house arrest but must remain in Romania
Andrew Tate (pictured with brother Tristan) has been released from house arrest but must remain in Romania. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Tate has protested his innocence after being freed from house arrest over sex trafficking charges, adding he expects to be "completely exonerated" by Romanian justice system.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristain and two Romanian women have been released from house arrest today and are now under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

Despite the loosening of restrictions, Tate will still not be allowed to leave Romania.

Speaking from outside his home in Bucharest, Tate said: "We've been completely innocent since the beginning of this, and I have to give absolute faith to the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision and letting us free.

"I'm sure in the end we will be absolutely exonerated. I've done nothing wrong, God knows I've done nothing wrong, in my heart, I know I've done nothing wrong.

The social media star added: "I look forward to being completely exonerated in due time."

Speaking from outside his home in Bucharest, Tate said: "We've been completely innocent since the beginning of this, and I have to give absolute faith to the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision and letting us free.
Speaking from outside his home in Bucharest, Tate said: "We've been completely innocent since the beginning of this, and I have to give absolute faith to the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision and letting us free. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Earlier this week the brothers were appealing against a court decision made last month to keep them under house arrest for a further 30 days.

Their appearance at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest came after the influencer was formally charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women in June.

Tristan and two Romanian women were charged with human trafficking.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

Read More: Andrew Tate says he has been 'unfairly attacked' for being a 'wealthy man' following court appearance

Read More: Andrew Tate put under house arrest again as he awaits Romania rape trial with brother

Tate, who was arrested on December 29 in Bucharest and has denied the allegations. He had previously lost a series of appeals against his house arrest.

After spending three months in police detention in Bucharest, the Tate brothers won an appeal on March 31 to be moved to house arrest. In June, Romania’s anti-organised crime agency known as Diicot asked judges to extend the house arrest measure after the agency filed its investigation.

Andrew Tate at the the Court of Appeal building in Bucharest
Andrew Tate at the the Court of Appeal building in Bucharest. Picture: Alamy

Andrew Tate, who has been accused of peddling conspiracy theories online and has amassed 7.2 million Twitter followers, has repeatedly claimed prosecutors have no evidence against him and there is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

Before the court’s decision last month, a post appeared on his Twitter account saying: “There are Matrix agents on all sides of the political spectrum. War is funded. Trump and I are self funded. Basically everyone else is bought and paid for.”

Diicot alleges that the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, as well as in the US and Britain.

There are seven female victims in the case, Diicot said, who were lured with false pretences of love and transported to Romania, where the gang sexually exploited them and subjected them to physical violence.

One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the agency.

The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.

Andrew Tate was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.

Several women in Britain also are pursuing civil claims to obtain damages from Tate, alleging they were victims of sexual violence.


More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home yesterday after the security breach by eco-protestors

Greenpeace ditched by DEFRA after Sunak house protest - as police spotted guarding PM's country mansion

Mahek Bukhari has been jailed for the murder of two young men

TikTok star murdered mother's lover and rammed him off the road after he threatened to leak sex tape exposing affair

Alexei Navalny

Navalny to serve 19 years in ‘special regime’ prison after latest conviction

Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for a further 19 years on 'extremism' charges

Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for a further 19 years on 'extremism' charges

Georgie Grier performed to a full crowd today, 24 hours after she was left in tears

Last laugh for Edinburgh Fringe actor after she sells out show - a day after performing to just one person

Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

Alexei Navalny

Putin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism

Bear Grylls's World Scout Jamboree sees over 700 struck down by heat exhaustion in South Korea

British children evacuated from heatwave at Bear Grylls's World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

bacteria discovered in the guts of mosquitoes have been found to limit the growth of malaria causing parasites

Scientists hail potential breakthrough as mosquito gut bacteria used to fight Malaria

A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60km (38 miles) north-east of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Torrential rain and flash floods ravage Slovenia

Jacob Crouch was found dead in his cot at his Derbyshire home on the morning of December 30 2020

Mother jailed for 10 years after her boyfriend beat her 10-month-old son to death in horrific campaign of abuse

The Olenegorsky Gornyak warship moored at a harbour of Novorossiysk, Russia, on July 30

Drones hit naval ship in Russian port, says Ukrainian official

Greenpeace stunt proves there is a "very real" threat to the Sunak's security

'The danger is very real': security expert on threat to PM after Greenpeace scaled his home

Sarah has been open about her struggles with the disease on her podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York, names reconstructed breast 'Derek' after breast cancer diagnosis

Joe Pasquale rushed to hospital after he was 'nearly killed' in moose antler accident

Comedian Joe Pasquale rushed to hospital after being 'nearly killed' in moose antler accident

A lone motorcyclist rides in Niamey, Niger

Niger’s military junta says it is severing military ties with France

Latest News

See more Latest News

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be lambasted by Storm Antoni this weekend

Sodden summer! Met Office name Storm Antoni as rain and wind this weekend set to batter much of Britain
Harry Potter publisher boss dies in speedboat crash

Publisher president killed in horror speedboat crash as husband and kids left injured

Burton, 31, the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, was stabbed outside a bar

Man, 22, jailed for life for murdering boxer Tyson Fury's cousin

Sadiq Khan has announced more support as he expands Ulez

Sadiq Khan brands claims Ulez is unaffordable as ‘nonsense’ as he announces new scrappage grant
Bear Grylls's World Scout Jamboree sees over 700 struck down by heat exhaustion in South Korea

South Korea spends millions on refrigerated trucks to rescue children at World Scout Jamboree amid heatwave
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to serious charges relating to the 2020 US presidential election before he gatecrashed a couple's wedding

Donald Trump the wedding crasher: Ex-president stuns guests with surprise appearanceDonald Trump the wedding crasher: Ex-president stuns guests with surprise appearance hours after court date
Cats sit in a shelter at the main linear park in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus allows human Covid medications to be used on cats to fight virus mutation

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London

Barbie film to be released in United Arab Emirates after delay

Warmer temperatures are set to make a return this month

Exact date summer sun will return as 32C heatwave set to hit 'within days'

The term 'black market' should be banned and 'black hat' - a hacker - should be replaced with 'unethical'

The term 'black market” should be banned because it's racist, banking leaders say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan enjoy night out despite claims of Queen memorial snub

Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry: Couple seen celebrating after claims of Queen memorial snub
Harry and Meghan will not be at the Balmoral event but Andrew will be

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed over Queen's memorial event at Balmoral but Prince Andrew will attend
The Cujo sank off the coast of France in the French Riviera

Yacht used in Princess Diana's iconic last holiday with Dodi sinks after hitting object in French Riviera

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit