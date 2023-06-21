Andrew Tate says he has been 'unfairly attacked' for being a 'wealthy man' following court appearance

21 June 2023, 13:57

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest
Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate says he and his brother Tristan are "not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked" after their court appearance in Romania.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The siblings have been charged with rape and human trafficking women in Romania. The women were allegedly controlled by "constant surveillance", according to prosecutors.

Two Romanian women - Luana Radu and Georgiana Nagel -  were also charged in the case, which was revealed on Tuesday. They also appeared in court arriving half hour before them and accompanied by their lawyer.

The brothers deny all the accusations. If convicted they face years in prison.

Asked by reporters as he arrived at court “how much money have you made from trafficking women?”, Andrew Tate snapped back: "Zero."

He went on: "We’re not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked."

Read More: 'I believe in justice and God' Andrew Tate lashes out at Romanian prosecutors ahead of court date

Tate also wished to give "special thanks to Romania".

He continued: "The number of Romanian people who send me messages is absolutely fantastic.

"This is my home. I love this country, I’m going to stay here regardless no matter what, and I look forward to being found innocent at the end of everything."

Andrew Tate arriving at court
Andrew Tate arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

The pair arrived for the preliminary hearing which is expected to last all day and where a judge will decide if to proceed to a full trial.

Surrounded by media and flanked by bodyguards, Tate made his comment about "God and justice" as he entered the court building which saw several TV camera crews fall over in the melee.

Andrew Tate (C-L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) arrive at The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on February 27
Andrew Tate (C-L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C-R) arrive at The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on February 27. Picture: Getty

Read More: Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania

Read More: Teachers 'must not talk to pupils about Andrew Tate' after spate of 'shocking misogynistic incidents'

Tate, 36, took to social media last night to lash out at the indictment, claiming it was issued as part of a broader conspiracy against him being carried out by the 'Matrix'.

In the first 13-minute clip, Tate attacks the media over what he says is unfair treatment - and thus, he claims, proving 'the Matrix' is working against him.

In the latest clip, he claims that he has "been offered to sell my soul very many times."

Claiming to answer what happens next, Tate suggests that he is expecting charges to be brought against him in the UK.

"Don't know what for, I've done nothing wrong," he says on this suggestion. "Something's going to appear from nowhere."

He then says that he has "very high-level friends and whistleblowers who are confirming exactly that."

Police detained Tate and the other three suspects in late December last year and they were placed under house arrest at the end of March.

"While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," Tate's media team said in response to the indictment.

They added the case "allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence".

Romanian authorities have asked for the defendants to stay under house arrest.

The four are accused of forming an organised criminal group in early 2021 "with a view to committing the crime of trafficking in persons on the territory of Romania, but also in other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom," DIICOT prosecutors.

They said the organised criminal group sexually exploited seven victims "through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion".

The victims were forced "to engage in pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms," DIICOT prosecutors said.

A dual citizen of the United States and Britain, former kickboxer Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago, after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on 'Big Brother' but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.

Vladimir Putin

EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

Former writer for The Simpsons Mike Reiss has shared his experience on the vessel.

Simpsons writer says Titanic submarine ‘almost always lost communication’ on previous dives he took with company

The Titan is believed to be around 12,500ft below the sea surface

Titanic tourists' best hope: Only rescue ship capable of winching sub to safety joins desperate hunt for Titan

A fire in the West Bank

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

Narendra Modi in New York

Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

Breaking
At least two people were stabbed and a man was arrested at Central Middlesex Hospital

Knife victim fights for life after being stabbed at London hospital as police arrest man

The list features more than 200 retailers.

M&S, Argos and WH Smith among 200 companies ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage - see the full list

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan sub (inset). Main image shows the search site. Five people on board are missing

Search for missing Titanic sub will continue 'as long as there’s an opportunity for survival' says US Coast Guard chief

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on Titanic sub

Pakistani PM and committee

Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece

Xi Jinping

Biden ‘dictator’ comment over Chinese leader branded ‘absurd and irresponsible’

Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier

Oceangate's Titan has less than 24 hours of Oxygen left as Captain Jamie Frederick remains focused on the search

Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub

Around 10,000 people gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands gather to celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge as UK to get 16 hours of sunlight

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan

24 hours to save Titanic tourists: Rescuers hear banging sounds as they scramble to find missing submarine
Josh McDonald knocked out the Asda worker

Thug who knocked female Asda worker unconscious and broke her eye socket while dressed as Spiderman jailed
Hamish Hardwood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahaza Darwood and Stockton Rush are all missing

Who's on board the missing Titanic sub? From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman
Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

'I believe in justice and God' Andrew Tate lashes out at Romanian prosecutors ahead of court date
Funeral for Israeli victim

Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack

Temperatures in the UK are set to peak at 31C

Brits to bathe in blistering 31C heat as 'Spanish plume' set to arrive in time for weekend

Megan, 29, thanked LBC listeners

'You've given me the gift of life': Cancer patient, 29, thanks LBC listeners who raised tens of thousands for treatment
Artillery fire in Donetsk

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

RMT's Mick Lynch speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday

RMT's Mick Lynch says Keir Starmer does not show enough support for strikes - as he warns no end for commuter agony
Jens Eskelund

Foreign firms ‘shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes’

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters

