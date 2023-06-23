Andrew Tate put under house arrest again as he awaits Romania rape trial with brother

Andrew Tate has been put back under house arrest after he was charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been put back under house arrest after he was charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania.

The influencer, who is also charged with forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women, has returned to house arrest again after he spent time confined to his residence after he was released from prison after his arrest in December.

Tate, who lives in Bucharest, has protested his innocence after he and his brother Tristan, also a UK-US national, has been charged along with two other associates.

Andrew Tate arriving at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania, on June 21, 2023, to answer the charges. Picture: Getty

An indictment lodged with a court in Bucharest accuses the four of forming an organised criminal group in 2021.

It says that was done to commit human trafficking in Romania and countries including the UK and the US.

Seven alleged victims claim they were made false promises of love and marriage as they were sought out by the brothers.

Tate is accused of raping one of the alleged victims, while his brother is accused of instigating others to violence.

Tate, aged 36, gained most of his popularity and famous status from being a kickboxer-turned-social media influencer where he has been criticised for his misogynistic views and the impact they've had on the younger male generation.

Tate was arrested alongside his brother in December. Picture: Getty

Born in America, he moved to the UK when he was four years old.

A major contribution to his staggering net worth is Hustler's University, an academy he founded where he charges members a monthly fee for advice on how to make financial gains.

He described it as “a community where you will have access to stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis, DeFi, E-commerce, Copywriting, Freelancing, Flipping, Real Estate, Financial Planning, Affiliate Marketing, Business Management and more”.

Tate's views and attitude towards women saw him being banned from social media platforms like Instagram, where he lost a huge following of 4.6million.

He was banned from Twitter when he wrote about violence against women, however, he was reinstated after Elon Musk's takeover a new policy.

TikTok, which he is also banned from, is where his popularity soared where a hashtag of his name has over 12.7 billion views. He's also banned on Facebook.