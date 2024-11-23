Andy Murray to coach old rival Novak Djokovic at Australian Open after retiring in August

Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray as his coach for the Australian Open. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray as his coach for the Australian Open.

Announcing the team-up, tennis legend Djokovic said: "I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach."

In a video posted on X, the Serb added: "We had some of the most epic battles in our sport... I thought our story was over, turns out it has one final chapter."It is time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner."

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray retired in August after an exit from the Paris 2024 Olympics men's doubles.

Murray joins the team of the Serb who beat him in four Australian Open finals between 2011 and 2016.

Murray did, however, beat Djokovic at the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013.

In a statement, Murray added: "I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open.

"I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.

"Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at number one than any other player in tennis history."

Djokovic split with coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year.