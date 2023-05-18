‘I could not be prouder’: Kidnapped Angel Lynn who was paralysed takes first step in years in remarkable recovery journey

18 May 2023, 08:41

Angel has continued to astonish doctors with her progress.
Angel has continued to astonish doctors with her progress. Picture: Channel 4/Family handout/Facebook via Nikki Lynn

By Jenny Medlicott

A young woman who was left paralysed, with brain damage and a double skull fracture after being kidnapped by an ex-partner has astounded doctors by taking her first steps in nearly three years.

Angel Lynn, 22, couldn’t eat, walk or talk after falling headfirst out of a van moving at 60mph in September 2020. She was grabbed and forced into the van by her ex-boyfriend Chay Bowskill.

But despite doctors telling her family she wouldn’t survive during the aftermath of the incident, Angel’s mum has revealed her daughter has taken her first steps since the accident in a miraculous turn of events.

Her mum, Nikki Lynn, told the Daily Mail of the achievement: “You could see it in her eyes, how hard she was trying.

“She was shaking all over and her left leg kept getting stuck, but she was focusing with every bit of strength she has.

Angel before the incident, now 22, was kidnapped by her ex-partner in September 2020.
Angel before the incident, now 22, was kidnapped by her ex-partner in September 2020. Picture: Family Handout

“Anything Angel sets her mind to, she does. She tries so hard and she doesn't give up.

“And she did it. I could not be prouder."

Angel’s physical progress was aided by the help of physiotherapists, but her achievements haven't stopped there.

The 22-year-old can now also write the help of an iPad, she can make a cup of tea, is able to tell her parents she loves them in sign language and indicate ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in response to questions.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Angel was left paralysed after falling out the van headfirst.
Angel was left paralysed after falling out the van headfirst. Picture: Nikki Lynn/Facebook

Her journey has been arduous since the incident, she’s contracted covid and pneumonia, suffered a collapsed lung, lost sight in one eye and has been so close to death she’s been read her last of rites on three separate occasions.

Nikki previously said: "She might not be able to talk, but my Angel is definitely in there.

"You can see it in her eyes. If she finds something funny she'll make a noise and her shoulders will lift.

"She went to her friend's 21st birthday the other day, and we've taken her to the pub."

Earlier this month, her parents shared Angel’s story in a moving Channel 4 documentary, The Kidnap of Angel Lynn, alongside heartbreaking clips of the 22-year-old before the kidnapping.

Angel's skull fracture on the top of her head.
Angel's skull fracture on the top of her head. Picture: Channel 4
Angel's skull fracture.
Angel's skull fracture. Picture: Channel 4

Read more: Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Read more: Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

“I miss that smile and the sound of her laughter,' Nikki said.

“Angel was always laughing. She was such a happy girl. She had a beautiful laugh.”

The college student was kidnapped by her ex-partner Chay Bowskill in September 2020, who picked her up and forced her into a van.

Harrowing footage caught on CCTV showed the moment she was captured by Bowskill, who became increasingly hostile towards the end of their relationship, which is when Angel tried to leave him.

Bowskill, kidnapped her with the help of accomplice Rocco Sansome.

In January 2022, Bowskill was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court to seven and a half years in prison for kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the court of justice.

This sentence was later increased to 12 years after senior judges at the Court of Appeal decided his first term was not long enough, handing him an extra four and a half years.

But he was acquitted of causing grievous bodily harm, as it remained unclear how Angel fell out of the van.

Chay Bowskill was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.
Chay Bowskill was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison. Picture: Leicestershire Police/PA

Read more: Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'

Almost three years on, Angel has continued to defy the odds and astound doctors with her remarkable progress.

Before the incident, the 22-year-old victim was a college student and part-time cleaner. She met Bowskill through a mutual friend about a year before the incident.

The Lynn family home is currently being renovated, paid for by a public fundraiser, to adapt their home to cater for Angel so she can leave the rehabilitation centre she’s currently living in and return home.

Her mum said: “We'd love to have her home for Christmas. By then, I hope, she might be able to walk and talk a bit, and eat a little, so we can all be together as a family.

“People were ready to give up on her, but she's proved them wrong time and time again.

“She is still so full of life — and she deserves to have the best life we can possibly give her.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

At this stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained.

The Strand closed after man in his twenties 'collapses and dies' in early hours of the morning

Russia Ukraine War

Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as handover deadline looms

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

Exclusive
Paul Scully has announced he plans to run for Mayor of London

'I’ll switch off Ulez expansion cameras on day one': Paul Scully announces bid to become Tory London Mayor

An artist's drawing of Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in court in Boston

Leak suspect ‘had been warned about handling of classified information’

A soldier and a dog take part in the search operation for child survivors

Mystery over ‘rescue’ of children and baby ‘found alive in Amazon jungle 17 days after plane crash’

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

Jack Rigby said he wants to raise thousands of pounds for bereaved military children

Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his father's death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon

Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his way to the G7 summit in Japan

Cheaper beer and sanitary products show benefits of Brexit, Rishi Sunak insists

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China asks Australia to step up search efforts after boat capsizes

Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries

Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'

Aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Alec Baldwin’s troubled western seeks international buyers at Cannes

First ever full-sized scans show the Titanic as never seen before

First ever full-sized scans of Titanic reveal wreck as never seen before

Water companies have apologised for not acting quickly enough to tackle sewage spills

Water firms say sorry for sewage and unveil biggest modernisation of sewers 'since Victorian era'

Guto Harri recounted the night Russia invaded Ukraine, and a solemn call between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I hope this isn't the last time you and I speak' - Zelenskyy’s words to Boris on night of Russian invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin’s lickspittle', according to the former No10 comms chief

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin's lickspittle', former No10 comms chief Guto Harri reveals
TikTok logo

Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok

Nauman Hussain

Maintenance chief guilty of manslaughter over limo crash which left 20 dead

Codex Sassoon Bible

Thousand-year-old Hebrew Bible is bought for £30m by a man called Moses

Judy Garland's ruby slippers

Man indicted over theft of Judy Garland’s red slippers from The Wizard Of Oz

Danny Masterson and his wife

Jurors begin deliberating in rape trial of That ’70s Show star Masterson

Sanjay Shah

British financier ordered to pay Danish taxman £1.36bn over fraud

Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos chief Holmes to begin 11-year jail term at end of May

Conjoined twins who have since been separated are now like 'normal' sisters

Conjoined twins are now like 'typical sisters' and are thriving since being separated, parents say
Grain being loaded onto ship

Russia agrees extension to allow Ukrainian wheat to be exported

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake
Harry and Meghan were chased by paparazzi for two hours through New York, a spokesman for the prince said

Harry and Meghan 'incredibly shaken up' after paparazzi pursuit - but NYPD insists it was not 'near catastrophic'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit