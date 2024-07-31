Exclusive

'Thugs should be dealt with': Rayner says ministers ‘looking at various groups’ after ‘EDL' riot in Southport

31 July 2024, 14:23 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 14:29

Angela Rayner on the Southport riot

By Charlie Duffield

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has hinted at a ban for the EDL after the group was accused of leading a riot in Southport on Tuesday night that saw 50 police officers injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Rayner told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the rioters were "thugs and should be dealt with" after the violence that targeted a mosque and local businesses, following the deaths of three girls in a stabbing attack.

"We have laws and we have proscribed groups and we do look at that and it is reviewed regularly," she said. "So I'm sure that that will be something that the Home Secretary will be looking at as part of the normal course of what we do and the intelligence that we have."

"But I think the bigger issue is about taking on the minority of people that have got thuggish behaviour, that actually that's not our British values."

Ms Rayner also said: "The inciting of violence and violence on the street has absolutely no place in our democracy, and we have to crack down on those that perpetuate violence and spread it within our communities."

Read more: Police officers ‘lost teeth’ and ‘had ankles broken’ in Southport riots, says chairman of Merseyside Police Federation

Read more: LIVE: Mum of girl stabbed to death in Southport calls for end to violence as police given more time to question suspect

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport
A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport. Picture: Alamy

It follows both the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, saying that those carrying out "sickening" violence would "face the full force of the law".

Police officers were left with broken teeth, noses and ankles after last night's riots in Southport, the chairman of the Merseyside Police Federation previously told LBC.

The riots broke out in Southport last night near where several children were stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday afternoon.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Aguiar, 9, were killed while taking part in a Taylor Swift dance class on Monday.

Five more children are in a critical condition. Two adults have also been left fighting for life following the stabbing spree.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport
A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport. Picture: Alamy

Tuesday night's riot broke out just under an hour after a vigil was held for the victims of the attack.

Read More: 'Stop the violence': Mother of girl, 7, stabbed to death in Southport pleads for calm after riots

Read More: Police officers ‘lost teeth’ and ‘had ankles broken’ in Southport riots, says chairman of Merseyside Police Federation

Ms Rayner said: "We'll look at various different groups but the principle has to be, we don't have thuggish behaviour in the UK, we have the rule of law.

"Now protest is important, and I absolutely believe in the right to protest, but the inciting of violence - and violence on the street - has absolutely no place in our democracy.

"And those that perpetuate violence and spread it in our communities, first of all, we have to take them on...we've got to have that argument...it's an absolute failure of politics to turn round and say 'these people here' or whatever.

"Lobbing bricks at police, setting fire to police vans is not a protest, (they) are thugs and they should be dealt with with the full weight of the law."

Southport riot eyewitness criticises 'outsiders' spreading violence

She said it was "disgusting" that people "decided to break out in violence and it wasn't people in Southport that did that, the people in Southport were trying to hold a peaceful vigil, the collective grief, trauma of what they've been through, they weren't thinking about violence.

"And then today, to see the community coming together to rebuild the wall that had been smashed up, clean up what happened...it's disgusting people were whipping that level of violence up.

"The real concern for me with this is before the facts are known, even before the family and the victims know the facts, people are jumping to conclusions".

Reform party leader and Clacton MP Nigel Farage has been criticised for his response to the initial attack, after he asked whether the "truth is being withheld from us".

LBC callers react to Southport riot

Ms Rayner said: "I've had my issues with Nigel Farage... he must understand you have a level of responsibility, you're a community leader, you're elected to represent your constituency.

She added that MPs have a responsibility "not to stoke up conspiracy theories or what you think might have happened or lean into what you think - actually there's a responsibility to say the police are doing a difficult job, local authorities, all of the services, we want to establish facts as soon as possible and we have a responsibility to hold the community together".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Colombian leader urges Maduro to release detailed Venezuelan vote counts

Brwa Shorsh shoved a Tube passenger onto the tracks

Moment homeless migrant shoves man onto Tube tracks 'for giving dirty look', as he is convicted of attempted murder

The fire took place on Leeds Road.

Woman, 31, dead and two children left fighting for their lives after 'suspicious' house fire in Huddersfield

Alex Yee won the men's triathlon and the women's quadruple sculls also claimed gold

Wednesday's winners! Team GB bag two Olympic golds in 15 minutes as Britain edges up to fourth in medal table

India Landslides

At least 151 people killed in southern India landslides

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the assembly line

Boeing names new chief as it posts £1bn-plus loss in second quarter

Ismail Haniyeh faces left at a meeting with the Iranian President

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge against Israel over Hamas chief killing

Tehran, Iran. 31st July, 2024. FILE PHOTO: Palestinian Hamas chief ISMAIL HANIYEH (L) meets the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah ALI KHAMENEI (R) in Tehran.

Iran vows 'severe punishment' for Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh 'killed in Israeli strike in Tehran'

Police were attacked by violent protesters in Southport last night

Police officers ‘lost teeth’ and ‘had ankles broken’ in Southport riots, says chairman of Merseyside Police Federation

Toyota badge in close-up

Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologises

The Tory leadership candidate has dismissed as ‘smears’ claims reported in The Guardian that she bullied former staff

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch says she is a victim of hit job over bullying claims

A Japanese flag flutters at the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo,

Bank of Japan raises key interest rate to halt yen’s slide against the dollar

The man was hit in the crotch by a brick

Moment Southport rioter gets instant karma as he is hit by a brick in the crotch and head while taunting police

Russian troops load an Iskander missile onto a mobile launcher

Russian military begins drills to train troops in tactical nuclear weapons

Live
Alex Yee wins gold for Team GB in a late-minute push in the men's triathlon.

Olympics LIVE: wonderful Wednesday as Team GB win five medals

Latest News

See more Latest News

A tram drives past the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt

Inflation rises in eurozone, complicating European Central Bank’s next move

Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s top military commander survives deadly drone strike at army ceremony

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards admits making indecent images of children after being sent 41 illegal photos, including boy as young as 7
The three children killed in the attack

Suspect in Southport stabbings was ‘introverted child’ from ‘normal family’

Chanaka Balasuryla's shop was vandalised

Southport shop owner tells how rioters 'kicked in the doors' of his business, leaving family in tears
Katie Price has broken her silence on arrest warrant

'I'm not running': Katie Price breaks silence on bankruptcy hearing arrest warrant - after 'flying to Turkey'
LBC investigates Greg, the hungry seagull.

‘Sneaky seagull’ terrorising Greggs’ customers by swooping on them and stealing their lunch
Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had lauded October 7 attacks

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Metropolitan Police Police investigation.

Huw Edwards arrives at court to answer charges of making indecent images of children

Kamala Harris

80% of Democrats satisfied with Harris after Biden withdraws: poll

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit