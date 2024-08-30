Raving Rayner: Deputy PM spotted dancing in DJ booth at Ibiza nightclub as crowds go wild

30 August 2024, 12:46 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 13:25

Angela Rayner in Ibiza
Angela Rayner in Ibiza. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Angela Rayner has been spotted dancing in a DJ booth at a popular nightclub in Ibiza.

The Deputy PM was seen partying away in front of a huge crowd ahead of Parliament's return from summer recess next week.

A clip, shared by actress Denise van Outen, shows Ms Rayner dressed in red as she dances to a remix of Gotye's Somebody That I Used to Know.

She described it as a "surprise booth rave up with Angela Rayner".

Ms Rayner was seen showing off her moves beside DJ FISHER, jumping up and down to the music as flashing lights lit up the club.

The DJ is then seen putting his headphones around her neck before hugging her.

Angela Rayner lives it up in Ibiza

Ms Rayner is believed to have flown to Ibiza following her meeting with mayors, regulators and fire chiefs about unsafe cladding on Wednesday.

It is not the first time she has enjoyed a rave, with the minister having previously revealed that she partied from 4pm one day until 6am the next.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year, she told comedian Matt Forde: "The girls I was raving with are half my age, and I was like 'I'm a grandma'.

"I was proud of that. 4pm I started, and I got home at six o'clock in the morning when the sun was shining and I was like, 'Yes, I can do it'."

She added: "You've got to go with the music, the vibes. You've got to be in the moment and it takes you."

