Angry mob surround house and throw bricks and fireworks as police claim fury is based on 'inaccurate information online'

The disturbance. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Two people were injured and several police cars damaged after a baying mob surrounded a house and let off fireworks in Scotland on Tuesday night.

Police said the large disturbance in Dumbarton, near Glasgow, was sparked by "inaccurate information circulating online".

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at the house on Graham Road, and the occupants of the house were smuggled out by police.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the property and refused to go away when police asked them.

Two people were hurt in the disturbance and police are trying to work out who is responsible. Five police cars were also put out of action.

Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter

Area Commander Chief Inspector Ryan McMurdo said: "What happened in Graham Road last night is totally unacceptable and I understand the fear and alarm it will have caused.

"I want to reassure the public a team of officers is working on the investigation to identify those involved and I have every confidence they will find those responsible.

"Due to last night's incident, several police vehicles are out of service today, directly impacting local policing.

"As a police officer, I will always uphold the rights of those who wish to engage in a peaceful protest.

Fireworks being set off. Picture: Social media

"However, when that behaviour descends into criminality, resulting in the scenes we witnessed last night, then I will act and ensure those responsible will face the consequences of their actions."

Detective Inspector Karen Cameron said: "We continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and a search of the area will be conducted today.

"I would like to appeal to anyone with information or recorded footage of the incident to contact us.

"We have set up a mailbox for the public to contact us and email any images to OperationIridescent@scotland.police.uk." Police Scotland said that officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance for local residents.

The property has now been boarded up and is currently not in use.