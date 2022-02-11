Shocking footage shows blind man called 'worse than a dog' by angry Tube commuter

Dr Patel was berated as he stood with his guide dog. Picture: Twitter

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment an angry commuter calls a blind man “worse than a dog” as he tries to get past on the Underground escalators.

Dr Amit Patel is seen being berated by the man, whose face has been blurred, because he can’t get past his guide dog, Kika.

The footage sparked outrage after Dr Patel posted the clip on Twitter and said it ruined his day.

In the video, the commuter stands on the left – the side to overtake people on Underground escalators – while Dr Patel stands on a step below, with Kika on his left.

Why do some people get so angry?



This guy may have forgotten what he said by the time he got on the tube, but it ruined my day. You can hear in my voice just how stressed I was.



I’d never endanger @Kika_GuideDog or myself by attempting to move on an escalator.



Please, be kind pic.twitter.com/5QkjRUvhmN — Dr Amit Patel (@BlindDad_Uk) February 10, 2022

With the commuter unable to get past, he shouts at Dr Patel: "You're worse than a dog, if you can't understand a human being.

"I want to catch the train."

Dr Patel replies: "Yes, but I can't move. She's a guide dog, I can't physically move – she's not going to move.

"There's no point arguing."

Thanks for all the love & support you’ve shown @Kika_GuideDog & me. Kika’s an absolute professional & has been specially trained by @guidedogs to travel on escalators safely. Heres a little clip of how we do it.



All we need is a little space & patience & we can all travel safely https://t.co/7o3Np2xSdo pic.twitter.com/rKLzcfF5uy — Dr Amit Patel (@BlindDad_Uk) February 11, 2022

The commuter gives up and stands in silence behind Kika until they get to the bottom of the escalator, then leaves to get his train.

Dr Patel, a disability activist, posted the footage to his Twitter account and wrote: "Why do some people get so angry?

"This guy may have forgotten what he said by the time he got on the tube, but it ruined my day. You can hear in my voice just how stressed I was. I'd never endanger @Kika_GuideDog or myself by attempting to move on an escalator.

"Please, be kind."

Replying on Twitter, one user wrote: "Amit I'm sorry you and Kika had to deal with this.

"Good on the other passenger for filming it. I really hope they will also stand as a witness if you decide to report this individual to the police.

"Come on TfL time for some awareness posters on the tube."

“London underground convention of moving to one side or standing on one side is ridiculous.

"It's not a law and it's designed only for people in a hurry. I had to stand holding the rail on the left as my stick is on my right. I caused utter confusion and refused to move."

Suzi Perry, the journalist and broadcaster, wrote: "Ignorant rude idiot."

It is not the first time Dr Patel has endured angry commuters on the Tube.

He was confronted by a man on the Northern Line in footage from 2018 who demanded he let go of the escalator handrail for him to pass.

He has to be talked down a TfL employee who told him the wait would only take seconds out of his life.