Animal rights activists hauled out after 'occupying' top Mayfair restaurant and interrupting Pierce Brosnan's dinner

17 March 2023, 21:24

The protesters were taken out of the restaurant after 'occupying' reserved tables
The protesters were taken out of the restaurant after 'occupying' reserved tables. Picture: Animal Rebellion

By Kit Heren

Animal rights activists have been carted out of a top London seafood restaurant after "occupying" it to protest animal farming and fishing.

Fifteen protesters from Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of activist group Extinction Rebellion, entered Scott's seafood restaurant in Mayfair on Friday evening to call for an end to animal farming and fishing.

They sat down at tables reserved for diners at just before 7pm with self-made menus explaining the benefits of a plant-based diet.

They said they also spoke to former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who they said was "sympathetic" to their cause.

Police officers were present as protesters were seen being carried out of the restaurant.

An Animal Rebellion activist
An Animal Rebellion activist. Picture: Animal Rebellion

Louisa Hillwood, 28, a primary school teacher among those taking action, said: "We're peacefully occupying tables in Scott's to make a definitive statement that no seafood is sustainable.

"Restaurants like this are symbols of horrific inequality, whether it's the cost-of-living crisis, the climate emergency and the animal emergency.

The activists 'occupying' a table
The activists 'occupying' a table. Picture: Animal Rebellion

"We know that transitioning to a plant-based food system would support fishing communities into sustainable jobs whilst providing abundant affordable and nutritious food, not to mention the benefits of marine rewilding."

Mr Brosnan at his table
Mr Brosnan at his table. Picture: Animal Rebellion

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 19:09hrs after a group of protesters entered a restaurant in Mount Street W1K.

"They were later removed by security."

